UK-based Kiwi artist Jordan Rakei has released his new album, The Loop.

From rural respite to the making of his new album The Loop, New Zealand-born, Australia-raised artist Jordan Rakei discusses life in (and out of) London, where he finds inspiration, and what he loves about living in the United Kingdom.

Whether he’s in the studio or out of it, Jordan Rakei relishes a sense of freedom. It’s even the name of one of the Grammy-nominated artist’s latest singles, Freedom, which was recently selected as BBC Radio 1′s Hottest Record. With his new album The Loop, his fifth, released today — a haunting, sprawling record that’s been described as “ambitious” and “Odyssean” — the UK-based artist takes time out to talk to the NZ Herald about his life in the UK: from the best cycle routes to who does the best coffee and why you should visit Stonehenge, as well as what it was like recording the new album and why his upcoming residency at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios is so significant.

His new album started at home

“I created demos from scratch in my bedroom and built up 20 or 30 of my favourite tracks,” he says. “Then I went to Rak studio in London to work with musicians I’d never worked with before, and recorded all of them full as a band, full takes.” Founded in 1976 by record producer Mickie Most, it’s one of the United Kingdom’s leading studios.

The studio inspires him

“I don’t use places of culture for inspiration,” he confesses. “I’m one of the musicians that likes to go to the studio every day, and the routine is inspiring.”

But he’ll be heading to an even bigger landmark soon, the famous Abbey Road Studios

They were looking for an artist in residence and got in touch with Rakei, who was honoured to accept. “It’s really a dream come true, to go from making beats in my bedroom to making music in the world’s most famous studio,” he says. “It’s such an amazing thing to happen to me, someone that really prioritises and loves the studio.” The legacy is important of course — the Beatles et al — but Rakei says its functionality is too. “Abbey Road’s really significant,” he says, explaining the various studios, some of which can fit a whole orchestra. “It’s so versatile,” he says. “And there’s a great vibe.”

The Beatles perform on the rooftop at Abbey Road Studios in London during the making of their 1970 album Let It Be. Photo / Apple Corps Ltd

London’s full of famous music venues

There’s The Jazz Cafe in Camden. “Just so many good vibes in that venue,” he says, and Rakei loves Brixton Academy, Coco and of course the Royal Albert Hall. He’ll be playing that soon, on two nights in October.

And there’s so much history

“You can walk in some parts of London and there are buildings from the 1600s, sometimes even older, so it’s very cool,” he says, and recommends seeing the city on foot. “I love the culture, I love the history, how everyone here has come to this city to make something of themselves,” explains Rakei. There’s a sense of future too. “It’s very inspiring to catch up with other musicians who are really busy every day, like I am, and trying to grow in their career. When you see your friends doing that, it pushes you to do that more”.

Historic London venue the Royal Albert Hall, where Jordan Rakei will play in October. Photo / AP

Speaking of history, here’s why he reckons visitors should go see Stonehenge

“It’s a classic tourist thing,” he admits. “But it’s such a thing to see when coming to the UK, because it’s pretty amazing looking at some rocks of the ground and being like they were there for thousands of years.”

When he’s not in the studio, Rakei loves being outdoors

After 10 years in London, in which he lived mostly in the east and south, Rakei now lives out of the city in the countryside. “I’m very grateful to be out of the big smoke,” he says. “It’s a really nice, quiet little village. I go on lots of nice dog walks.” He has a garden, and the space he craves isn’t far away. “That’s what I like doing, escaping the chaos of the city.” He also likes the fun and freedom of getting on his bike. “There are lots of really amazing cycling routes around the west of London, and all over the country really.”

Jordan Rakei's hypnotic new album The Loop coincides with some profound personal changes, following a move to the country and the new chapter of parenthood.

Rakei appreciates the seasonality of London and its inhabitants

“They really lean into each season here,” says Rakaei, who’s learned to relish in the weather too. “When it’s summer here people really embrace it, and when it’s winter here people really crack on with work, and have nice wine nights inside. It’s nice to have a seasonal country.

And the coffee, which reminds him of New Zealand

“All the best coffee in London’s usually from a Kiwi.”

The city feels like home now

“I’ve been in London for nearly 10 years. It felt like home really quite quickly. After two years, whenever I was flying back into London, I felt like it was good to be back home. After growing up in New Zealand and Australia, with a decade in the UK under his belt, he describes his accent as abstract. “People don’t know if I’m from London, Australia or New Zealand,” he says. “It’s a confused dialect I have. In a way, I’m a world citizen.”

Travelling the world is one of the best parts of being a musician

“It’s nice to see a new city one morning and that night you’re playing to a new fan base. It’s really fun,” he says. “I love touring, partly because I’m hanging out with my friends every day, but I love sharing stories on stage, and arranging songs in different ways.” Touring’s what he’s got lined up next, now that the album is out. For those inspired to head to the UK, the tour runs throughout the year — including two nights headlining London’s Royal Albert Hall — and although many dates are sold out, there are tickets for some shows available. Rakei will also be playing in Manchester on March 9 at the BBC 6 Music festival.

Jordan Rakei’s new album The Loop is available from May 10. It will be stocked in London of course, at “all indie record stores”, says Rakei. “Rough Trade, all over the country as well as Resident Music in Brighton.” In New Zealand, the album is available from Flying Out, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape, and you can stream it on Spotify, Apple, Tidal, Amazon, YouTube and Deezer.

Emma Gleason is the NZ Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, fashion and media.



