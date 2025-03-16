What are the biggest appeals, drawing Kiwis to Ireland?

Experiencing the great outdoors, visiting Ireland’s many castles and historic sites such as the Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny Castle, the Giant’s Causeway, Cliffs of Moher, tracing their ancestors, combined with Ireland’s reputation for welcoming hospitality are some of the main reasons for visiting.

For active travellers, Ireland also offers many great walking trails, such as hiking in the Wicklow mountains, at Slieve League in County Donegal to experience the magic of Ireland’s and Europe’s highest sea cliffs or along the Kerry Way. Ireland is also a golfers’ paradise with over 400 courses and home to one third of the world’s true links courses, and a famous 19th hole!

Tourism Ireland executive vice-president, Alison Metcalfe

What - in your opinion - is an ideal time-length for New Zealanders to holiday in Ireland?

I think 10-12 days is ideal as it allows time to explore several different regions at a leisurely pace, without feeling rushed.

Which is your favourite season for an Ireland holiday?

While the summer is when many people choose to visit, my favourite season is late spring when all the trees and flowers are freshly in bloom, and the days are getting longer, when it is daylight until around 9.30pm. It’s also a great time to avail of more competitive airfares and hotel rates.

Why should Kiwis make 2025 the year they visit?

There has never been a better time to visit as flight options from New Zealand have returned to pre-Covid levels. For golfers, the Open championship will return to Royal Portrush in July, but there are so many new and unique experiences to enjoy that make 2025 the year for Kiwis to enjoy a very special and warm welcome in Ireland.

Springtime in Ireland offers long daylight hours, perfect for exploring the countryside. Photo / Unsplash

In your opinion, what are the best experiences on offer to make the most of Ireland’s diverse landscape?

We know Kiwis love to explore. Some of the best experiences are focused around taking a road trip along some of Ireland’s great coastal touring routes, such as the Wild Atlantic Way that runs from Kinsale in County Cork to the Inishowen Peninsula in County Donegal, and the Causeway Coastal route in Northern Ireland.

Stop along the way to enjoy a local food experience such as a ‘catch and cook’ experience in Dingle, a food walking tour in Galway, or take in a ‘slow food festival’ in the Burren, a unique whiskey experience at Old Bushmills Distillery or a themed ‘taste and tour’ food and drink experience in Belfast.

While touring there are also lots of opportunities to connect with locals at the many music, food, arts and literary festivals that take place throughout the year.

The Wild Atlantic Way is the world’s longest coastal touring route, stretching 2600km. Photo / Unsplash

After seeing the well-known highlights, how can visitors get off the beaten track?

It’s easy. One suggestion would be to explore Ireland’s hidden heartlands, a beautiful less travelled region where visitors can escape into nature with its waterways – rivers, lakes and canals, walking trails and riverside towns.

It’s a region full of under-the-radar experiences that makes you feel as though you are getting to the real heart of Ireland, a region that encourages you to slow down and get a great feel for the destination, its culture and people.

From guided trips to DIY adventures along the Shannon Blueway, the region features a network of multi-activity trails stretching from Lough Allen in County Leitrim through to Carrick on Shannon.

What’s something most people don’t know about Ireland when it comes to holidaying there?

That it’s easy to get around. Ireland has a good road network, whether you are renting a car or joining a guided vacation. There is also a good rail and bus network for visitors preferring to use public transport.

The Giant’s Causeway, a Unesco site, features 40,000 basalt columns formed by volcanic activity. Photo / Unsplash

In addition, Ireland is a ‘foodie’ destination that takes great pride in using high quality local ingredients, with incredible dairy, beef, and seafood given its rich agricultural heritage. Ireland is also home to many Michelin star restaurants and has gained a reputation for its authentic ‘farm to table’ dining which uses local and fresh seasonal produce.

As an island, Ireland has a great network of historic lighthouses, located in some of the most spectacular coastal locations, many of which have been converted into visitor centres offering tours, while many others now offer self-catering accommodation.

Lastly, few people know that the Wild Atlantic Way is the longest coastal tourism route in the world at 1600 miles (2600km).

Some of Ireland’s lighthouses have been turned into unique places to stay. Photo / Unsplash

Ireland is renowned for its many festivals. Do you have a favourite?

I have two favourites. The first is TradFest, which takes place every January in Dublin, and is a celebration of great Irish music and culture. It takes place over four days and offers a great opportunity to experience live Irish traditional and folk music in some great historic and intimate venues in Dublin city and country.

I also love the walled city of Derry’s Halloween Festival, which is the largest in Europe, and well known for its vibrant parades, fireworks and street performances where everyone is in costume celebrating Ireland as the original home of Halloween.

St Patrick’s Day is March 17 - how will you be celebrating this year?

Whilst I would love to be back home in Ireland, I will be in New York City, watching the world’s oldest and largest St Patrick’s Day Parade and celebrating the very best of Irish music and culture.

Dublin’s Temple Bar is famous for its music, pubs, and vibrant nightlife. Photo / 123RF

Details

ireland.com

tourismni.com