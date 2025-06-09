A chat with Tara Sutherland, Viva Expeditions’ general manager, about remote explorations

The more I researched and the more photos I saw, I knew I had to go! Six months later, I was self-driving the Pamir with my husband, no Wi-Fi, no hotel reservations (since there weren’t any), just a rough travel plan and notes in my notebook. It was an epic adventure!

Tara at Torres del Paine. Photo / Supplied

What elements make for a truly unforgettable trip, no matter the destination?

Something that challenges you to step out of your comfort zone. I’m no mountaineer and I’m not fond of heights. I get motion sick, seasick and altitude sick – sometimes it feels like my body wasn’t built for travel! But my passion for it is stronger than these discomforts, and I refuse to let them hold me back.

I pushed myself to cross the notorious Drake Passage – the stretch of ocean between South America and the Antarctic Peninsula. The incredible landscapes of Antarctica made it all worth it. Embracing uncertainty and overcoming any apprehension only add to the unforgettable nature of a trip.

From remote highways to polar ice caps, Tara’s passion for wild places has taken her to all seven continents. Photo / Supplied

What does responsible tourism look like when visiting fragile and remote environments?

Responsible travel starts with respect for the land, animals and culture. I remind myself it’s a privilege to be there, not a right. Learn about the local culture and try to fit in by spending locally, hiring a local guide, staying in local accommodation, and dining at family-run restaurants. At local markets, I often buy a scarf – not because I need another one, but to support the woman who made it. When haggling is expected, I never push for the last dollar. Even if I “overpay” slightly, what’s $5 to me compared to what it means to her family?

The key is being mindful and intentional with your actions.

Tara once self-drove the Pamir Highway, one of the world’s most remote routes. Photo / Supplied

How have your experiences immersing deeply in local culture shaped the way you travel?

Before I moved to San Pedro Sula, I had never left New Zealand. It was pre-Google days – thankfully – because if I had Googled it, I would’ve discovered it was the “murder capital of the world” at the time, and I might have reconsidered my decision. But in reality, the people were incredibly warm and welcoming. That experience boosted my courage and confidence to step off the beaten track. I’ve always believed that most people, no matter where you go, are kind, have good intentions and if something goes wrong, there’s always someone willing to help.

You’ve also travelled on small exploration ships. How is that different to other kinds of travel?

Small ship expeditions don’t require athletic ability, confidence or a travel companion – just a willingness to embrace new experiences and a curiosity for the places you visit. PONANT EXPLORATIONS offers comfort beyond expectations, with an expert team taking care of everything and passionately sharing their knowledge.

I visited the Geographical North Pole – the top of the world. Did you know it’s a place you can actually visit? Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot, a remarkable icebreaker powered by a hybrid electric/liquefied natural gas engine, made it possible while minimising environmental impact. I wouldn’t want to explore fragile environments any other way.

Brave seasickness, altitude and the unknown? Explorer Tara Sutherland shows us how it’s done. Photo / Supplied

What are your favourite tips to make exploring remote or unfamiliar places smoother?

Plan as much as you can but accept that things won’t always go to plan. There will always be something outside of anyone’s control – a snowstorm, a flood, a flight delay ... you name it. Have an open mind, be flexible and ready to improvise. Trust that it will work out, even if it’s uncomfortable at the time. Once I had to detour around a closed mountain pass and ended up driving through flooded rivers – challenging, but wow, the scenery was unforgettable!”

What are your top tips for preparing for extreme or off-the-grid adventures?

Choosing the right bag is essential. Sometimes I use my trusty Osprey soft-cover suitcase, other times a waterproof duffel (ideal when travelling on a camel or horse), or a backpack for trails. I always have a packing checklist tailored to different trips, like one for polar regions and another for warm-weather destinations. I print it out and adjust it depending on the weather forecast and activities (prioritising safety not just fashion).

About a month before my trip, I start setting things aside in my suitcase. This allows time to buy anything I’m missing or need to replace. And no matter what, I always seem to overpack, so I take time to do a final review and trim down.