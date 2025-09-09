Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

9 surprising things to do in Sapporo beyond beer and snow

By Julia D’Orazio
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Discover why Sapporo is a gem for foodies and adventurers alike.

Discover why Sapporo is a gem for foodies and adventurers alike.

Tasty ramen and snowy adventures are just a few of the gems waiting to be discovered in Japan’s Sapporo, writes Julia D’Orazio.

Beer, ramen and the gateway to snow: that is what Sapporo is known for. The capital of Japan’s northernmost main island, Hokkaido, is the country’s fifth-largest city

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save