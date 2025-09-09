Discover why Sapporo is a gem for foodies and adventurers alike.
Tasty ramen and snowy adventures are just a few of the gems waiting to be discovered in Japan’s Sapporo, writes Julia D’Orazio.
Beer, ramen and the gateway to snow: that is what Sapporo is known for. The capital of Japan’s northernmost main island, Hokkaido, is the country’s fifth-largest cityand is easy to get around on foot.
But before you hit the slopes, climb mountains or go gallivanting in lavender fields on Japan’s most adventurous island, here’s how to make the most of a stopover in Sapporo.
1. Visit Japan’s birthplace of beer
Satisfy your thirst for knowledge and brews at the Sapporo Beer Museum. As Japan’s only museum dedicated to beer, it delves into the history of the country’s oldest brand and iconic gold star beer, tracing its roots to 1876.
A trip to Sapporo is not complete without walking down Ramen Alley. Legendary with ramen fans, the narrow 42m strip has been filling noodle bowls with delicious broth since 1951 and is widely regarded as the birthplace of Hokkaido’s ramen culture.
Sapporo’s Odori Park is akin to New York’s Central Park – an urban oasis amid a concrete jungle. A green space roughly 1.5km long, the 1871-built Odori Park, which translates to “large street”, covers 12 blocks. Acting as a firebreak, the park is peppered with 92 types of trees, plus fountains, small food stalls, public seating and garden statues.
It is the place for locals to unwind and mingle, with many events held in the public space throughout the year, including seasonal events, the Snow Festival, and Autumn Fest.
4. Eat up at Sapporo Autumn Fest
The Sapporo Autumn Fest is one for foodies. Held in September, the three-week festival transforms Odori Park into a larger-than-life smorgasbord showcasing the best of Hokkaido’s cuisine.
The much-loved food festival spans seven blocks (roughly 1km) and more than 300 stalls sell seasonal ingredients such as rare mushrooms or seafood delicacies, as well as regional cuisines. Besides good food, you can also sip your way through the region’s wines, brews and beverages. It’s a festive atmosphere day and night, so prepare yourself by wearing stretchy pants and sneakers – there’s a lot to see (and eat).
Sapporo’s pointed red landmark is hard to miss. Soaring 147m, Sapporo TV Tower is on the eastern edge of Odori Park. Like many city towers, it features an observation platform at 90m, offering 360-degree views of the city, mountains and beyond.
Feeling extravagant? Book the entire observatory area for yourself. Exclusive access to see the city lights after hours is permitted to one group per day for 30 minutes for ¥20,000 ($229).
Change your breakfast routine and replace oats with roe at the century-old Nijo Fish Market. The city-centre public marketplace is filled with fishmongers alongside greengrocers and several small stalls selling local seafood dishes, including Sapporo staple “Tsukko Meshi” – a bowl of rice topped with salmon roe.
7. Shop up a storm above and below ground
Got extra space in your suitcase? Fill it up with a visit to Tanukikoji Shopping Arcade. The roofed arcade spans 1km in the city centre and is a hodgepodge of more than 200 outlets, including restaurants, bars, karaoke venues and stores selling miscellaneous knick-knacks. If it’s too cold outside, venture to Sapporo’s underground shopping malls, Pole Town and Aurora Town, beneath all the commotion of downtown Sapporo.
8. Grasp Hokkaido’s history at Upopoy
Soak up Sapporo’s countryside with a trip to Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park. Fringing Lake Poroto, the museum honours Ainu culture, the indigenous population in the northern Japanese archipelago, particularly Hokkaido. Discover their history, traditional ways of life, and their reverence for the natural world through interactive activities in the museum and park.
Just arrived in the city? Get your bearings travelling on the Sapporo Streetcar. Known as a “shiden”, the toy-like streetcar operates two loop services from central Sapporo and around, taking roughly an hour to complete either the inner or outer loop.
The writer was a guest of Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts.