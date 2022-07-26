9 bucket list tropical islands to visit in 2022 and beyond

Motu Beachfront Art Villas, Ariki Adventures sea turtle safari, and the Mooring Fish Cafe, Rarotonga. Video / GoPro Hero 9

Sarah Pollok's bucket list of fabulous islands around the globe

What makes for an ultimate tropical destination? The specific features may differ depending on who you ask but there's no question that some things are essential.

It must have long stretches of pure white sand that lead to an ocean that is indescribably blue yet total clear. Ideally, that ocean is home to an abundance of marine life we can drive into and explore before venturing ashore through lush natural flora.

It must be remote enough to transport us from regular life through a deep sense of tranquillity yet developed enough that we enjoy that peace with a cocktail in hand. With temperatures that are so warm, we can wander around in light, floaty clothing and return with an enviable tan.

The bar is a high (and expensive) one that few destinations can meet. However, if you're lucky enough to visit these bucket-list spots, luxury and exclusivity is guaranteed.

1. Seychelles

Seychelles offers 115 islands to choose from. Photo / Unsplash

Made up of 115 islands scattered around the Indian Ocean off the coast of Africa, the only challenging thing about visiting the Seychelles is deciding which to visit first. Mahe is the largest island, which you'll fly into, and has a collection of resorts, restaurants and, of course, exquisite beaches.

Top spots include Anse Source d'Argent (supposedly one of the most photographed beaches in the world), the World Heritage-listed National Park Vallee de Mai, and Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market.

2. St. Barth, The Caribbean

Pay a visit to St-Barthelemy (or, as the locals call it, St Barth) and you'll quickly understand why it is a top choice for the rich and famous. The island is a decadent mix of colourful bougainvillea, azure ocean bays, sophisticated French boutiques and intimate hotels.

Fortunately, most of the top attractions are beaches (we recommend Plage de Colombier and Plage de Saline), and those white sandy stretches come for free.

3. The Abacos, The Bahamas

Described as a "jewel of the Bahamas", Great and Little Abaco are considered an oceanic dream for sailing and diving enthusiasts, seafood lovers and history buffs. Abaconians mainly live in the capital of Great Abaco, Marsh Harbour, which is where you'll likely start your journey before catching a ferry to cays like Elbow, Man O'War or Great Guana.

Here you'll find beaches abundant in marine life, historic clapboard homes, ancient lighthouses and a culture unlike any other.

4. Mauritius

Black River in Mauritius. Photo / Unsplash

It's been said that heaven was modelled off Mauritius; a big call but one that is absolutely fulfilled by its rich blue waters, soft sand beaches and lavish resorts. And that's even before you venture along forested hiking trails and serene fishing villages or dig into the delicious local cuisine.

Must-see sights include Ile aux Aigrettes (a 26-hectare ecotourism reserve), the lively town of Port Louis and experiencing true Mauritian culture at ​​the Market of Mahebourg.

5. Zanzibar

Nungwi in Zanzibar. Photo / Unsplash

Around 30 kilometres off the coast of Tanzania, East Africa, the islands of Zanzibar have tempted travellers for decades with breathtaking shorelines and lush forests, parks and gardens.

Get up close with the wildlife at Cheetah's Rock, an open space sanctuary for rescued animals or take a dip at Nakupenda Beach Nature Reserve, Prison Island, or Nungwi Beach. For a taste of the unique culture and fascinating history, take a walking tour of Stone Town or visit one of their incredible Spice Farms.

6. Maldives

The Maldives boast some of the clearest waters and whitest beaches in the world. Photo / Unsplash

Close your eyes, point to a map of the Maldives and chances are whichever of the 1200 islands you land on will have impossibly clear waters and arguably the whitest, softest sand in the world. Around 99 per cent water, this tropical spot is a world-class destination for diving, snorkelling and surfing.

Male is the capital city but travellers often make a beeline for one of the atolls where they can enjoy a little more peace and quiet. From adventure to romance, every island has a slightly different vibe, so do your research before you set off.

7. Bora Bora

Bora Bora is where unforgettable island escapes meet heavenly island cuisine. Photo / Stephane Mailion Photography

Ask us to list the most famous honeymoon spots, and this South Pacific paradise will be one of the first to come to mind. Easily accessible yet remote and idyllic, it's impossible not to fall in love with the tall emerald mountains, postcard-perfect beaches and, of course, the iconic bungalows that seem to float atop the crystal waters.

Strong French roots also give the spot a sophisticated edge, and while it lacks lively towns and happening nightlife, it's ideal for travellers who prefer lazing on the beach with a book, or satisfying thrills with a hike or parasail.

8. Palawan Island, Philippine

Regularly featured on 'world's best islands' and 'world's best beach' lists, Palawan Island is one with a big reputation but we're pleased to say this magical spot delivers. Perfct for those who prefer off-the-grid adventure over polished urban experiences, the days will fly by as you kayak over crystal clear lagoons, zipline through lush forest, snorkel around shipwrecks or literally chase waterfalls.

Plus, if you're in the market for a classic pearl necklace or earrings, the island's markets are full of relatively cheap jewellery thanks to an abundance of clams and oysters in the surrounding waters.

9. Ambergris Caye, Belize

San Pedro Beach in Belize is a great spot to take a dip. Photo / Adam Reeder

It may not be as popular as Bora Bora or Santorini, but this lesser-known gem is worth a mention. Located off the East coast of Belize, in Central America, and right beside the Barrier Reef, Ambergris is a hot spot for those who love to sail, snorkel, dive or just sit on a boat and soak up the sun.

After all the underwater adventures, you can then kick back at one of several luxury beach resorts, indulge in freshly caught seafood dishes and explore the trendy nightlife.