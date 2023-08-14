Ahipara is situated at the southern end of Ninety-Mile Beach, which, despite its name, is not actually 90 miles long. Photo / Supplied

Situated at the southern end of Ninety Mile Beach and one of Northland’s best-loved seaside towns, Ahipara is a must-visit location. The town has one of the country’s best surf breaks right on its doorstep, as well as rolling sand dunes and wild horses roaming the beach. Just 20 minutes from the town of Kaitāia, which is known as the gateway to the Far North, the entire area has a wealth of things to do and see.

New local TV series Far North, was filmed mostly in Ahipara and surrounds, with crew and cast - including Robyn Malcolm and Temuera Morrison - living in the area for three months during production. Here are some of the best things to see and do in the region, as recommended by the Far North team.

Ahipara sand dunes

If you’re seeking an extraordinary outdoor escapade that pushes your boundaries you need to check out the Ahipara Sand Dunes. It’s not an easy walk to get there, and you’ll need to check the tides to get around the rocks, but this untouched terrain offers a thrilling playground for avid outdoor enthusiasts.

Ahipara and its surroundings were the primary filming locations for the local TV series Far North. Photo / Supplied

Drive down Ninety Mile Beach

This beach is officially a highway, but is really suitable only for 4WD vehicles and is safe to drive only at specific times around the tides. Rental companies won’t allow their cars on the sand, mostly for safety reasons. The easy way to drive along the beach is to join a coach tour from Kaitaia. Or go to Ahipara’s Tuatua Rentals and hire an ATV or fat-tyre e-bike, for a self-drive adventure on the beach. tuatuarentals.co.nz

Go horse riding

If you take a walk down the beach in Ahipara, chances are very high you’ll run into the local herd of wild horses that roam the area and own the beach. If you want to actually ride a horse down Ninety Mile Beach, book with Ahipara Horse Treks, who have a variety of tours along the west coast beaches. Depending on your level of experience, you might also get to trek across grasslands and through the waves. taitokerauhoney.co.nz/pages/ahipara-horse-treks

Take surfing lessons

The breaks at Shipwreck Back, or Shippy’s as the locals call it, are world famous in - well, all the world actually, not just New Zealand. If you are keen to ride some waves, but not so sure of what you are doing, there are plenty of surf lessons available to learn the tricks of the trade. Check out NZ Surf Bros and the team at Endless Summer, who also offer accommodation, surf board hire and good tips on where the best to find the best waves.

Visit Okahu Estate

Okahu is Northland’s most awarded vineyard, located 3.5km from Kaitaia and is best known for its chardonnay, along with a raft of spicy, vibrant reds such as syrah, pinotage, malbec, cabernet franc, merlot and New World hybrid chambourcin. The shop is closed over winter, but we hear that if you give the owner a call and ask nicely, he’s been known to open up for visitors. okahuestate.co.nz

Stroll through the west coast beaches with wild horses from Ahipara Horse Treks. Photo / supplied

Get a sugar fix at Captain Donut Kaitaia

This is your one-stop shop for the most delicious doughnuts you’re ever likely to savour. Situated in the main street of Kaitaia, the goods here sell out fast. The banofee and apple fritter flavours come highly recommended. facebook.com/captaindonutkeri

Dine at Peekabo Backyard Eatery

Peekabo had only just opened last year when the Far North team were in Kaitaia, but it was soon popular. A casual eatery with a great vibe, you’ll find an extensive pizza menu, live music every second Saturday, salsa classes on a Wednesday and a wide range of cocktails and mocktails. facebook.com/peekaboo.backyard.eatery.kaitaia

Watch the sunset from Shipwreck Bay

Shipwreck Bay not only has one of New Zealand’s best left-hand surf breaks, it’s also home to one of the country’s most spectacular sunsets. Take a stroll along the beach, watch the sun go down and reflect on the fact that Ninety Mile beach isn’t actually 90 miles long . . .

Checklist

FAR NORTH

DETAILS

Watch Far North on Three and Three Now, with new episodes on Mondays.

For more things to see and do in the region, see northlandnz.com