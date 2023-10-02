8 of the best cruises to witness the Arctic’s Midnight Sun

The Viking Sky in Lofoten, Norway, on its way to the North Cape. Photo / Supplied

Here are eight great cruises that will keep the sun shining way past your usual bedtime every day (and night) you’re on board, by Tiana Templeman.

You might think sleep would be a problem on a midnight sun cruise when there are almost 24 hours of sunlight a day, but this is unlikely on any cruise past the Arctic Circle. The reason is you’re always moving, either onboard zodiacs darting around glaciers, exploring Viking villages, or perhaps following reindeer down a city street - who needs sleep?

Into the Midnight Sun | Viking Ocean Cruises

Set sail from London to Bergen in Norway or vice versa on an in-depth 15-night journey “Into the Midnight Sun” and cross the Arctic Circle where you’ll see the sun almost 24 hours a day. Discover the rich history of the Vikings in ports like Bergen where you’ll enjoy an overnight stay, visit the deep fjords around Geiranger, and spend a day in Edinburgh where you can admire the city’s classic architecture. The fare below includes nine complimentary guided tours, wine with meals, a luxurious cabin to relax in after a day out exploring and more.

Priced from NZ$6830 pp. vikingcruises.com

Stay in handsome ports like Bergen in Norway with Viking Ocean Cruises. Photo / Getty Images

The Svalbard Express | Hurtigruten

This seven-night voyage on MS Trollfjord takes you from Bergen along the Norwegian coast, visiting multiple ports with stunning landscapes and fjords, towering mountains, and peaceful villages. On this cruise, you’ll sail deep into the Arctic Circle to one of the world’s northernmost ports, Longyearbyen, in the Svalbard archipelago and learn what life is like at the top of the world. MS Trollfjord has been fully refurbished and has traditional Norwegian charm and a panoramic sauna for making the most of the spectacular views.

Priced from NZ$6560 pp. hurtigruten.com

Iceland & Greenland | Norwegian Cruise Lines

This 13-night cruise takes in the highlights of the far Northern Hemisphere, visiting some of the most remote ports and locations above and below the Arctic Circle. Starting in Reykjavik, Iceland and journeying to Greenland and the Faroe Islands before exploring the Norwegian coast and finishing in Oslo, this cruise will keep the sun shining and you busy exploring the natural wonders and cultural riches this remote region has to offer. Your ship, Norwegian Star, has multiple dining venues and entertainment options minus the crowds of a mega-ship.

Priced from NZ$4055 pp. ncl.com

A 13-night cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line takes in the highlights of the far Northern Hemisphere, starting in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo / Getty Images

Greenland Explorer | Scenic Cruises

Cruising to remote harbours and bays and taking in multiple icescapes, this 14-night itinerary departs Reykjavik and sails to Iceland’s West Fjords with a chance to sail past one of the country’s most famous waterfalls. Other highlights include an ice sheet flowing right to the shore and the rugged, unspoilt landscapes and seascapes of Greenland. Only 200 guests are accommodated on board Scenic Eclipse for an intimate and luxurious adventure beyond the Arctic Circle. Included in your journey is a specialist expedition team of Arctic guides who take passengers on zodiac, walking and kayaking excursions.

Priced from NZ$23,735 pp. scenic.com.au

Norwegian Fjord and Arctic Circle | Celebrity Cruises

You’ll get sunshine, towering mountains, Norwegian villages and more on this 12-night round-trip cruise from Southampton. Take a trip on the Flam Railway, see Norway’s oldest cathedral in Stavanger, sail into multiple fjords and cross the Arctic Circle before Celebrity Apex returns you to the United Kingdom. This new ship will have you wining and dining your way around Norway with 29 dining venues and bars. With scenery this good, it’s tempting to book a balcony stateroom but if the budget won’t stretch, you can enjoy the views from the deck at all hours of the day (and night).

Priced from NZ$5295 pp. celebritycruises.com

The Celebrity Edge Grand Plaza. Photo / Supplied

Silversea | Portsmouth to Reykjavik

Discover the islands and coastline of the UK on your way to Iceland on this 13-night expedition cruise onboard Silver Endeavour, one of the newest ships in the Silversea fleet. Everything is included on this cruise, from your expedition gear to the specialty restaurants and as much lobster and fine wine as you can handle. Highlights include the Channel Islands and Scilly Isles and nine nights in Scotland with a mix of islands and lesser-known ports like Arduaine. After sailing past rugged Boreray Island in the North East Atlantic, there’s one sea day for a relaxing start to your time in Iceland.

Priced from NZ$18,700 pp. silversea.com

The Geographic North Pole & Scoresby Sound | Ponant

This 16-night cruise on the luxury icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot would have to be the ultimate in Arctic adventures and holds the promise of a journey of a lifetime to the North Pole. Sail through the ice to explore vast the region’s vast icescapes, keeping an eye out for polar bears and whales while you sip champagne from the infinity hot tub. Fine dining and equally fine beverages will be accompanied by five-star service to enhance the spectacular vistas. Believe it or not, this “torch the credit card” cruise is nearly sold out.

Priced from NZ$73,100 pp. ponant.com

Land of the Midnight Sun | Princess Cruises

Make the most of the northern summer on a 15-night cruise on Caribbean Princess that departs Southampton and travels through the fjords and spectacular scenery of Norway. Venture past the Arctic Circle to the port of Honningsvag where you can stand on Norway’s northernmost tip, plus you’ll experience the summer solstice on this cruise. On the longest day of the year, with 24 hours of daylight, you can sunbathe all day (and all night) if you wish. You’ll also get to enjoy a day in Brussels before your ship returns to the UK.

Priced from NZ$4080 pp. princess.com