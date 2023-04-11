Syros Island, in Greece's Cyclades, is a good option for those looking for somewhere with fewer tourists than neighbouring Mykonos. Photo / Getty Images

While the summer high season can turn even the sleepiest havens into visitor magnets, these under-the-radar European islands boast more serenity than most, writes Sara Bunny.

Syros, Greece

Although party-loving Mykonos is among its closest neighbours, stunning Syros is one of the most relaxed spots in Greece’s famous Cyclades. Expect the same whitewashed buildings, picture-perfect hillside churches and bustling portside tavernas as you would find anywhere else in this corner of the Aegean, but with the added bonus of far fewer tourists.

Soak up the authentic island life with a wander through the laneways of Ermoupoli, the island’s capital, climb the narrow streets up to the Agios Georgios Cathedral and medieval settlement of Ano Syros, and take in the sunset from the sandy shores of Galissas beach. Each summer, an international line-up of dancers, actors and musicians flock to the island for the popular International Festival of the Aegean.

Lastovo Island, Croatia

With sparkling blue waters, a charming Old Town and rolling hills blanketed in lush green forest, Lastovo is every inch as scenic as its more popular neighbours. But as the outermost of Croatia’s inhabited islands, it’s not part of the well-worn tourist trail.

Here, your best bet is to rent out a bike or a scooter from one of the island’s hire shops and spend a day or two taking in the quaint fishing villages, relaxed beaches, cafes and narrow cobblestoned streets. Despite the sleepy vibes, luxury yachts are a common sight down at the main port, with Bill Gates among the A-listers who visit to soak up the serenity.

Lastovo Island is a lesser-known gem in Croatia. Photo / Getty Images

Isle of Tiree, Scotland

Tucked away in the southwest corner of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides archipelago, Tiree’s white sand and sapphire-blue waters are why some call it the “Hawaii of the North”. The tranquil isle is popular with surfers on the hunt for uncrowded beach breaks, its mostly flat terrain and vast stretches of forest track make it ideal for cyclists and walkers, and it even boasts a reasonably mild climate (by Scottish standards). But the island’s biggest drawcard is the Tiree Music Festival, a lively showcase of authentic Scottish folk music, held each year in July.

The Scarinish Harbour, Island of Tiree, Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain

Cocktail swillers and beach bums can find what they’re looking for elsewhere in the Canaries – El Hierro is a spot for nature lovers and adventurers. Much of the tiny island is a protected geopark, and between the dramatic coastal cliffs and rugged volcanic interior, hikers are spoilt for choice.

Offshore, the nearby Mar de las Calmas Marine Reserve makes for top-rate diving and snorkelling, while foodies can take their pick from a range of popular restaurants and organic wineries. A three-hour ferry trip from bustling Tenerife, pristine El Hierro is striving to be the world’s first island to generate 100 per cent of its power from renewable energy sources.

Filicudi, Sicily

Mainland Sicily is a tourist favourite for good reason, but if you’re looking for the quiet life, add the nearby islands of the Aeolian archipelago to your list. Filicudi is one of the least developed out of the seven tiny specks in the island chain, and it’s also arguably the prettiest.

Explore the coastline with a boat trip to the faraglione (rock tower) and the Grotta del Bue Marino, a mesmerisingly-blue sea cave.

Back on land, venture up the marked trail near the port to find the stone relics of 27 Bronze Age huts dating back to 1700 BC, wander along ancient mule tracks past small traditional villages, and eat pizza accompanied by stunning sea views at Da Nino Trattoria.

Filicudi and Aeolian Islands seen at sunset from Alicudi. Photo / Unsplash

Flores Island, Azores, Portugal

You have to really want to get away from it all to venture to Flores on the westernmost tip of the already remote Azores Islands – but those who come ashore are rewarded by its jaw-dropping beauty. Here, verdant foliage reflects in crystal-clear lagoons, towering mountains are studded with trickling waterfalls, and sparkling blue sea caves fringe the coastline.

If you’re lucky enough to go, don’t miss a visit to the Rocha dos Bardoes, a striking collection of lichen-covered basalt rock columns that look like something straight out of Jurassic Park, venture to the island’s interior to see the seven crater lakes, and swim with schools of grouper at one of the island’s dive sites. Unless you’re a particularly experienced and intrepid sailor, the best way to reach the Azores is via plane from Porto or Lisbon.

The coastline on Flores Island. Photo / Unsplash

Heimaey Island, Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland

Looking for an island adventure of a different kind? Look no further than the Vestmannaeyjar, a storybook archipelago just a 40-minute ferry trip off Iceland’s south coast. On Heimaey, the largest of the island chain, you’ll find far more puffins than people, along with dramatic sea cliffs, black sand beaches, and a tiny township with a fascinating past. Take a puffin-spotting tour, visit the beluga whale sanctuary, and venture up the volcanic slopes of Mt Eldfell, where you don’t have to dig far to find the soil still hot. The Eldheimar Museum, built around a house excavated from a lava field, tells the tale of the volcanic eruptions that continue to shape the islands today.