Find wheelchair-accessible city hotels across Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Australia’s cities are full of incredible experiences but where you lay your head plays a big part in your overall impression of the destination. Rest easy knowing that these five accessible city hotels in Australia have been inspected by Have Wheelchair Will Travel.

1. The Westin, Brisbane

In the heart of Brisbane, the Westin is a quick walk to Queen Street Mall and close enough to access the South Bank precinct. The accessible room offers flexibility with the option of an interconnecting room if additional space is needed when travelling with family, friends, or a support worker. An enormous open-plan bathroom provides great circulation space and accessible features including a wall-mounted shower bench, grab rails throughout, lever taps and a backrest on the toilet.

Our favourite thing about this hotel? It’s got a swim-up pool bar with hoist access.

Make the most of Brisbane from The Westin, Brisbane. Photo / 123rf

2. Novotel Melbourne South Wharf, Melbourne

The Novotel Melbourne South Wharf is conveniently located with direct access to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and is a short, flat walk to both Southbank and Docklands.

Contemporary room designs combine with well-thought-out accessible features. The accessible room is spacious with great circulation space for a wheelchair user and ample space on both sides of the bed to transfer from a wheelchair to the bed. Larger families or groups can opt for an interconnecting room.

The hotel caters to a range of needs including guests with a hearing impairment with some of the rooms including a visual fire alarm.

3. Astral Towers & Residences, Sydney

The Astral Tower & Residences is a wonderful place to stay if you are seeing a show at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre, attending a function at The Star, or if you want to be close to Darling Harbour and the heart of Sydney.

The hotel is wheelchair accessible with valet parking, automatic entry doors, lift to all levels and wheelchair access to the casino and Lyric Theatre. The accessible rooms are spacious, light and airy and there is plenty of room for luggage and storing a wheelchair when it is not in use.

There is also room for a roll-away bed or the option of an interconnecting room if you are travelling with family or friends.

The Astral Tower & Residences is a great place to stay if you are seeing a show at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre. Photo / 123rf

4. Riley, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort, Cairns

Opposite the level Cairns Esplanade, and next to the inclusive Muddy’s Playground, Riley, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort is well placed for anyone looking for accessible Cairns accommodation.

Riley has 16 accessible rooms, some with spectacular water views. Just off the bedroom and accessed by a sliding door is a spacious accessible bathroom with modern amenities.

The lagoon-style pool at Riley has a sandy beach edge to the pool, a shallow water area for sitting and then many wings to the pool for swimming. The only thing missing is a pool seat/hoist.

Riley Hotel, Cairns. Photo / Julie Jones

5. Four Seasons, Sydney

Choose the Four Seasons Sydney if you want a luxury hotel that is convenient for wheelchair users or people with mobility restrictions.

Circular Quay railway station, accessible ferries, the light rail and an accessible bus service are all within a level, five-minute walk, which improves access to many of Sydney’s popular attractions. If you’re over-nighting before or after a cruise, the Overseas Passenger Terminal is a flat five-minute walk away.

The hotel has easy access throughout with ramps, lifts and accessible restrooms on all levels. The accessible rooms are tastefully decorated and have room for manoeuvring with a wheelchair. Room access is via a lowered key card activation pad which opens the door and the air conditioning controls, light switches and wardrobe facilities are all at a height for wheelchair users.

Choose the Four Seasons Sydney if you want a luxury hotel that is conveniently located for wheelchair users. Photo / Supplied; Four Seasons

This article first appeared in Travel Without Limits magazine.