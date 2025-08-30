Advertisement
25hours Langstrasse: Zürich hotel blends style with red-light history

By Julia D’Orazio
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chill with your favorite cocktail at Cinchona Bar. Photo / Andrea Diglas

As regentrification slowly encroaches upon Zurich’s entertainment strip, Langstrasse, there’s one hotel clinging to its infamous, debaucherous past. Enter 25hours Langstrasse.

Location: Langstrasse 150, 8004 Zürich, Switzerland

Perfect for: Couples or friends who are all too familiar with each other and business travellers keen to mingle in Zurich’s long-standing nightlife

