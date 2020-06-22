Aotearoa offers world-class, unique experiences that allow you to enjoy the finer things in life, regardless of your budget

Whatever your take on luxury travel in our new world, here are a few suggestions of ways to really treat yourself in Aotearoa.

NORTHLAND

The top of New Zealand has a rich heritage and The Landing, a unique conservation property set on 400ha of beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, vines and rolling hills at Kerikeri, sits on some of New Zealand's most historically significant land.

The Purerua Peninsula is the arrival point of New Zealand's first European settlers in the early 1800s, hence the property's name, and The Landing was developed with the blessing and contribution of local iwi.

The property has a choice of luxe accommodation, from two bedrooms to the sumptuous Cooper Residence which sleeps up to 12, with each guest treated to exceptional dining and award-winning wine.

www.Thelandingnz.com

The Landing, Bay of Islands. Photo /Chris Sisarich

AUCKLAND

The sheer act of arriving on pretty Waiheke Island — 35 minutes by ferry or a scenic 10-15 minutes by air — feels like a luxury experience in itself. Heletranz offers a progressive dining experience by helicopter, meaning less time for travel and more time for enjoying the exquisite food and wine on offer at each Waiheke venue.

Your flight to the island takes in Rangitoto and Motutapu islands, before a wine tasting and shared platter at Man O' War Vineyards in the east. A driver will take you for lunch at either Casita Miro or Poderi Crisci, before dropping you at Tantalus Estate's Alibi Brewer's Lounge for an espresso martini and dessert.

www.heletranz.co.nz





HAWKE'S BAY

Hinewai Hawaikirangi and Cameron Ormsby share their values, way of life and environmental principles during one of their Napier Maori Tours, which offer a unique insight into the couple's community.

The Wildlife Estuary Tour takes in the biologically diverse and wildlife protected Ahuriri Estuary, while the Ancient Village Traverse Tour visits the Otatara Pa Historic Reserve, once the largest fortified village in New Zealand.

Guests will enjoy some traditional kai (food) while learning about Maori customs and the region's legends and history.

www.Napiermaoritours.co.nz



WAIRARAPA

If a five-star getaway to the country is your idea of luxury, Wharekauhau Country Estate at ruggedly beautiful Palliser Bay will tick all your boxes. Set on a working sheep and cattle farm, the heritage property has 16 private cottage suites and an opulent Owners' Cottage that sleeps six.

Wharekauhau is either a 15-minute helicopter ride from Wellington or a 1.5 hour drive over the Remutaka Hill, and suitable for all travellers, from groups and families to couples and friends. During your country escape you can relax in front of the fire, go exploring in a pair of gumboots, visit some of the region's many wineries, and try some of the activities on offer such as helifishing or horse riding.

The property currently has a great offer for New Zealand residents where for $995, per night per couple, you'll enjoy pre-dinner drinks and canapes, a four-course gourmet dinner, full country breakfast, complimentary take-home bottle of locally made Lighthouse Gin, access to lodge facilities and hiking trails, and a late check-out of 1pm.

www.wharekauhau.co.nz





BLENHEIM

New Zealand wine is considered a luxury the world over and one of our best-known producers is Cloudy Bay, one of Marlborough's first five wineries 50 years ago.

One of the incredible bespoke experiences it offers as part of its Destination programme is 'Forage', which can be experienced as either 'Sea Forage' or 'Land Forage' — or both — and is the perfect excursion for a group of up to 12. Sea Forage sees guests spend the day sailing in the stunning Marlborough Sounds aboard a private cruise launch learning about New Zealand native flora and fauna while gathering fresh fish and produce.

During the Land Forage, herbs, flowers and plants are gathered and guests will either visit an artisan cheesemaker or learn about the beehives in the Cloudy Bay vineyards. A private chef will create your evening menu around the day's produce, matched with Cloudy Bay's award-winning premium wines.

www.cloudybay.co.nz



The Lindis Group. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

CANTERBURY & OTAGO

Luxury accommodation comes in all guises. Nestled into the spectacular landscape of Canterbury's Ahuriri Valley is The Lindis, which offers a range of options to rest your head.

The most unique are its very private pods, which have double-glazed mirrored glass walls on three sides, fully immersing guests in the environment. The pods come complete with private outdoor bathtubs, full heating, an en suite, outdoor area and top-of-the-line linen and toiletries. A surprise getaway with a loved one here is one they'll definitely never forget.

www.Thelindisgroup.com

Any visit to Queenstown gets off to a cracking start with extraordinary views of the Southern Alps, The Remarkables mountain range and Lake Wakatipu if you're arriving by air, though the drive in from any direction is pretty special too.

Luxury tour operator Black ZQN can meet you at the airport or your hotel and take you on any adventure you desire — whether it's a bespoke itinerary designed just for you or one of their suggested tours, which cover everything from hiking and wine to skiing and even gold panning at a private historic backcountry gold claim in a remote location.

BLACK ART is the company's art tour of a region which has inspired creatives for decades, with many leading artists and sculptors regularly exhibiting their work here. Guests will have the opportunity to see the most popular attractions alongside some hidden gems of the area's art scene.

www.Blackzqn.com/tours/art-tours