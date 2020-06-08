Aotearoa has treasures from top to bottom and now’s an ideal time to experience them.

Has there ever been a more appealing time to explore the many taonga New Zealand is lucky enough to have in its backyard? The July school holidays have come along at the perfect time for many of us to embark on that family holiday around Aotearoa we've been dreaming of, in particular, over the last few months. Whether you're packing up the car, trying out a campervan for the first time or taking advantage of the increased capacity for air travel, here are a few ideas for your next family adventure.

Northland

Not only is the Bay of Islands one of New Zealand's most beautiful regions, it has plenty to excite any traveller, from its rich heritage and culture to its many water-based activities such as boating, fishing and diving. A must-see is Aotearoa's most important historic site, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds just out of Paihia, where the Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840. Experience a Maori cultural performance, tour the excellent interactive museum and join a guided tour of the grounds to learn more about the site's important significance to New Zealand. Waitangi.org.nz

Bay of Islands, Waitangi. Photo / Supplied

Auckland

Our largest city is holiday heaven for the whole family. Spend a day exploring the Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat) which offers a fun and interactive look at the technological advances that shaped our world today, from motor vehicles to computers.

Next door is Auckland Zoo, an inner-city haven for animal lovers where you can get acquainted with its many residents, from playful tamarin monkeys and much-loved elephants through to its elegant giraffes and curious meerkats.

If marine life is more your cup of tea, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's is one of Auckland's most popular attractions, offering more than 30 exhibits. Here you can get up close with the world's largest sub-Antarctic penguin colony display, the world's biggest species of stingray and New Zealand's largest collection of sharks. Don't miss the magical Seahorse Kingdom, where you'll find the world's only display of Spiny Sea Dragons.

Woman and Child feed a Giraffe at giraffe feeding time in Auckland Zoo. Photo / Supplied

Central North Island

Experiencing a thrilling luge ride is a rite of passage for any visitor to the geothermal wonderland of Rotorua. Take the gondola up to the Skyline Rotorua complex, enjoying scenic views of the city and its surrounds as you climb higher, then make your way down the hill again in the little go-carts that zoom around the winding track as fast as you choose. Tandems are available so you can ride with one of the kids. At the bottom, jump on to the chairlift and head back up again for another exhilarating round.

Enjoy a different kind of scenery over at Mt Ruapehu on its new Sky Waka gondola ride up and over the Whakapapa ski fields. The 1.8km journey takes in the mountain's rugged landscape, which is equally as spectacular covered in snow or bare and rocky during the warmer seasons. Mtruapehu.com



Wellington

The world's coolest little capital is fantastic because it can be largely explored by foot! No visit to Wellington is complete without a day at the Museum of New Zealand, Te Papa Tongarewa. Set over six levels, this world-class national museum houses many of Aotearoa's treasures and tells the stories of our land and people via its innovative and interactive displays using a combination of traditional and cutting-edge methods.

Slightly out of the city (and a great option on the way to or from the airport) is the excellent Weta Cave in Miramar. A must-visit for movie buffs, the work of New Zealand's famous Weta Workshop is on show here and you can see artefacts including high-end sculptures and miniature props from the famous films it has helped create, including The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and Avatar. Tours.wetaworkshop.com



Marlborough

Staying with the Weta Workshop theme, one of the best attractions just across the Cook Strait from Wellington is the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim. For the Knights of the Sky exhibition, WingNut Films and Weta Workshop worked together to create dramatic dioramas and displays to bring Sir Peter's Jackson's private collection of World War I aircraft and artefacts to life. A second exhibition, Dangerous Skies, features aircraft and stories from World War II. Try and catch a guided tour if you can, they're fascinating. Omaka.org.nz

West Coast

One of the more remote and rugged parts of New Zealand was the scene of great gold rushes during the 1860s. Shantytown, just south of Greymouth, is a faithfully recreated 1900s pioneer town that gives visitors a taste of what life was like in New Zealand during those prosperous days. Try and make your own fortune as you learn how to pan for gold, ride the heritage steam train, dress up in typical of the era for a ye olde photograph, and wander around the historic village with its replica shops, bank, jail and more.

Hanmer Springs, Canterbury. Photo / Supplied



Hanmer Springs

The alpine resort town of Hanmer Springs is best known for its natural geothermal waters, but there's more to this pretty little village, a 90-minute drive from Christchurch, than that. Of course, a visit to the excellent Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa is an absolute must — you could easily while away an entire day or two having fun in the complex's 15 outdoor pools and activity areas, and Mum or Dad can even sneak off for a spa treatment while the kids are busy playing. After that, how about a round of mini golf, a journey around town on a Village Cruisers pedal car, a visit to the excellent Hanmer Springs Animal Park, a guided llama experience tour, or a walk through the Hanmer Forest looking for Fairy Doors? There's so much to do here you might need to come back in the next school holidays too. Visithanmersprings.co.nz



Southland

There's a good chance you'll be battling Dad (or Mum!) for your turn at Dig This Invercargill, New Zealand's only heavy equipment playground. Think playing in a sandpit on a very large scale, which you can excavate using real bulldozers and diggers. There are other cool activities and challenges too, including tyre stacking and digger basketball. Suitable for ages 5 and over.