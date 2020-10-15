The Country - Very dairy edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated a lift in Fonterra's mid-point forecast farmgate milk price range, by chatting to Graham Mourie and Michael Harvey about all things dairy.

On with the show:

David Bennett:

It's our Country Countdown to the Election and today it's the turn of National's Agriculture Spokesperson to push his party's policies.

Graham Mourie:

We talk farming and footy with a dairy industry leader and former All Blacks great, who's on the board of ethical dairy investor Southern Pastures, which today confirmed a 100 per cent ownership of the iconic Lewis Road Creamery brand.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers hammers three key issues that nation needs to get right if it's to look after our producers, the backbone of our exports and our environment.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural market on the rise in both volume and value.

Michael Harvey:

Is a Melbourne-based Rabobank dairy analyst and author of the just released report, Dairy Export Boon Beckons in Asean-6 - With a Push or a Pull.

