The Country's Election Countdown: David Seymour

Act Party leader David Seymour. Photo / George Novak

This week, The Country is catching up with representatives from Labour, National, Act, NZ First and the Greens, to find out what they're offering the rural sector this election.

Here is Jamie Mackay's interview with Act Party leader David Seymour.

Technically Mark Cameron is the Act Party's rural spokesman, but The Country's Jamie Mackay stuck to his theory that "Act is a party of one," and spoke to Leader David Seymour on Monday's show.

"Mark's the real voice of rural New Zealand," Seymour said.

A dairy farmer in Ruawai for 32 years, Cameron had been through M. bovis, and had also "seen his mates being buried" due to mental health issues, Seymour said.

Not only that, but Cameron had dealt with the challenge of his daughter coming home from school after "being forced to write an essay about how he's an eco-terrorist," Seymour claimed.

"So this is a guy who actually has walked the talk and lived the life and that's the kind of voice that needs to be heard in Parliament."

Seymour remained cautious about his chances on election day, saying he didn't want to count his chickens before they hatched.

"Let's just see what those polls really deliver, Colmar Brunton's saying 11 Act MPs but right now we're just humbled that that many people might want Act MPs to work for them in Parliament - so we're going to keep campaigning to the final whistle and see if we can't make that a reality on Saturday night."

If Act did end up with an opposition voice in Parliament, Seymour said the party would use it to "make it really painful for the government to do more dumb stuff to farmers".

"So hopefully we win - and if we don't - then we're going to make it hurt every little bit if they try and hurt farmers."

Mackay asked Seymour for his thoughts on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

While Seymour conceded "you've got to have an ETS", he was concerned about the treatment of methane.

"I don't think New Zealand has been aggressive enough making the case to the rest of the world that methane's a transient gas, and we should be using GWP* [global warming potential star] to measure it."

Listen below:

He also questioned how it was possible to credit people for "things they're already doing".

"You don't get credit for all the trees that you've got, just because they were around before 1990 - I mean, what's that about?"

Act aimed to approach climate change in a way that was "attentive to the nuances and the practical realities," of the situation, Seymour said.

"Much the same as our water policy - no on wants one bad apple spoiling the whole basket - but on the other hand we do actually need to be alert to the fact that there's different practices in different parts of the country, and not impose one size fits all - and it's much the same with climate."

Also in today's interview: Seymour challenged the idea that Act's votes are almost entirely coming from leaking National votes and speculated how early voters were voting.