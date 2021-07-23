The Country - Springbok edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay commemorated the 40th anniversary of the controversial 1981 Springbok Tour, by having a chat with the All Black captain who refused to play - Graham Mourie.

On with the show:

Graham Mourie:

Forty years on from the first match on the controversial 1981 Springbok Tour we catch up with the All Black captain who refused to play, on moral grounds, in the test series. These days he also wears many hats in agriculture such as board member for the QE11 National Trust and executive director of corporate dairy farms Southern Pastures.

Santanu Deb-Choudrey:

Ever fancied chicken with chocolate and camembert? Or steak with coastal spinach and lemonwood berries? Well, a couple of AgResearch scientists have some good news for you, when it comes to cooking a steak and finding a food match!

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel finds only one of them farming!

Seth Carrier:

Our NIWA weather guy with what's in store for the weekend.

