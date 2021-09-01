The Country - Spring edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated the first day of spring by playing one-hit wonders and giving away "Viticulture Covid Relief Packages".

On with the show:

Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based wine correspondent cheers up the nation on the first day of spring with the chance to win his Viticulture Covid Relief Package.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the (unlikely) prospect of a 90 per cent Covid vaccination rate by year's end. Plus while we salute the wage subsidy, where's the support for employers and small businesses.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ comments on the government backdown on winter grazing and the challenges of getting migrant labour into the country.

John McWhirter:

We ask the chief executive of Wools of NZ if we are now at the "Last Chance Saloon" for the strong wool industry.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainability Business Development comments on the ever-increasing price of food for NZ households and the rapid changes in consumer habits since 2019.

