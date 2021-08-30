Barbara Kuriger on being National's new agriculture spokeswoman

National's new spokeswoman for agriculture, Barbara Kuriger. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Being appointed agriculture spokeswoman is a "dream come true" for National MP and Taranaki dairy farmer Barbara Kuriger.

"I'm a bit like the cat that got the cream at the moment," Kuriger told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

National Leader Judith Collins unveiled a minor caucus reshuffle over the weekend, which saw previous agriculture spokesman David Bennett move to transport.

Kuriger also kept the energy portfolio, which she was given in November.

Having both agriculture and energy was "amazing" as both portfolios worked "in tandem", Kuriger said.

"They've both got climate issues, but both of those industries add huge amounts to the New Zealand economy - so I'm excited."

Kuriger vowed not to be "quiet" in her new role.

"I intend to be out and about...I just really live for agriculture and rural communities. It's my reason for being in Parliament, and I'll be giving the Government a bit of a shake up."

First on Kuriger's priority list was stopping "top-down driven" regulations and legislation being put forward as a "one size fits all" for farmers in every region.

"[There's] too much coming at farmers too fast".

Kuriger wanted a more "farmer-focused and farmer-led" perspective on agricultural issues.

"I actually don't believe the clipboard is the answer to this...let's move forward collectively rather than ideas coming out of Wellington that are unworkable."

One example was the Government's recent deferral of winter grazing regulations,

Kuriger said.

"I contend that the Government probably should have just gone and seen Bernadette Hunt [Federated Farmers Southland vice president] before they started - to find out what actually could and did need to be done - rather than come down with unworkable rules."

While it was "a good thing" to defer the rules, the Government had still created "a lot of stress" for farmers for about a year, Kuriger said.

The Government needed to have more practical plans in place, rather than straight to "idealistic solutions".

"Farmers want to know, where am I today, where do I need to go, how long is it going to take me and what is it going to cost me - and have a look at a transition to where we need to go."

