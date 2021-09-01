DairyNZ 'frustrated' with residency and class exception processes

Photo / File

The dairy sector has a "range of frustrations" with the Government over its policies concerning international workers, says DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle.

Calving was one of the busiest times of the year and the worker shortage was putting pressure on dairy farmers, Mackle told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"We've got current policies that don't support our international workers in the way they deserve...and we're really increasingly concerned at the impact of this shortage on farmers, on other staff on farms, and on their families."

Getting residency sorted out for dairy workers was a "great frustration" for DairyNZ, Mackle said.

"Giving certainty to dairy employees who have applied for residency and have added years of value to our sector so far - is going to go a long way to restoring some faith that the Government values their contribution and that of the sector."

DairyNZ was concerned the Delta outbreak could hinder the process for bringing new workers into the country, Mackle said.

"I don't know what the capacity of immigration is to process visas at the moment of those here, and that's something that would be worth looking into... because at the end of the day, workers are leaving."

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / File

Meanwhile, other countries, such as Canada, were a "risk" when it came to enticing workers away from New Zealand, Mackle said.

Australia had an agriculture visa which offered a pathway to permanent residency, he said.

"It's often tougher to get in to Aussie in terms of the initial rules, but once you're in, it's quicker to get residency."

"You know - I think we're letting our people down here."

The border class exemption process was also proving to be a "challenge" to complete successfully, Mackle said.

In June, the Government approved border class exceptions for an additional 200 dairy workers to enter New Zealand.

There are two types of roles allocated - farm assistant and herd manager/2IC.

There were 50 farm assistant spaces allocated which were now "overfilled," and the Herd manager/2IC role was proving "problematic," Mackle said.

The Government had set the salary above market rates and DairyNZ and Federated Farmers negotiated on a 40-50 hour working week "as good practice," Mackle said.

"So at the moment that's problematic, in terms of actually being able to get over the line with what are market rates - so we'll keep working on that with the Government."

Not only that, but DairyNZ estimated the sector was short 4000 workers.

"There's still a huge gap and again, we're potentially losing people every day, and we've got to get on to that residency issue."

Also in today's interview: Mackle and Mackay discussed whether deferring winter grazing rules was a backdown from the Government, and pondered the whereabouts of Minister for the Environment, David Parker.