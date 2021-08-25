Future-focused farmers encouraged to consider DairyNZ board

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Dairy farmers with a strong interest in supporting the sector's success are encouraged to apply for a position on DairyNZ's board.

The board oversees DairyNZ's strategy, which guides future investments into a range of programmes, including industry research and development; sustainable farming; promoting careers in dairy; advocating for farmers and monitoring the strategy's delivery.

The past year had presented its own set of challenges for farmers and the sector, including workforce shortages, regulatory change and extreme weather events, DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel said in a statement.

"Our farmers are currently the most sustainable milk producers in the world and have made significant progress to prepare for the future, but farmers are operating in a challenging climate."

That meant DairyNZ was in a unique position to support dairy farmers with leading research and science, and to advocate on behalf of farmers to influence future policy changes, Van der Poel said.

DairyNZ chair, Jim van der Poel. Photo / Supplied

DairyNZ was looking for a farmer who had an eye on the future, Van der Poel told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"It's those farmers who are keen to be in governance, or have governance experience, who are really future-focused and can think strategically and believe they can work as part of a collective team to actually drive good outcomes for farmers."

"DairyNZ very much plays a clear role for farmers around their farming systems and around helping farmers look into the future and for advocacy work.

"So it's looking for farmers who could contribute to that from a strategic point of view."

Nominations are now open for one farmer to join the board.

Appointments to DairyNZ's Board of Directors apply for three years, with directors retiring by rotation. This year, director Jacqueline Rowarth is retiring by rotation.

DairyNZ is also inviting applications from farmers for one position on the Directors' Remuneration Committee, which independently sets the directors' fees.

Listen below:

Both the board and the directors' remuneration roles are open to current levy paying dairy farmers. Two current levy payers must nominate each candidate.

Nominations must be received by the Returning Officer by 12 noon on Friday, September 3, 2021.

More information available at dairynz.co.nz/agm

Also in today's interview: Van der Poel talked about how the Delta variant meant farmers must remain vigilant this lockdown.