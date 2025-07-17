Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dairy farm values steady, future growth expected despite challenges

The Country
3 mins to read

Peter Newbold, General Manager Livestock & Real Estate for PGG Wrightson.

Peter Newbold, General Manager Livestock & Real Estate for PGG Wrightson.

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Dairy farm values have grown since 2014, but perhaps not at the impressive rate expected.

The median price for dairy farms in 2014 was $36,700 per hectare, and last year it was $38,700.

The Country’s Jamie Mackay asked PGG Wrightson’s General

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save