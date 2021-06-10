The Country - Report edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay delved deeper into the Climate Change Commission report with Green Party co-leader James Shaw, B+LNZ's Andrew Morrison, DairyNZ's Dr Tim Mackle and Forest Owners Association's Don Carson.

Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson:

We catch up with the "Caravan of Love" in Blenheim for the Goldpine BBQ.

We digest and disseminate yesterday's long-awaited Climate Change Commission final advice report on how we can meet our 2030, 2035 and 2050 GHG emission targets with the following protagonists:

James Shaw:

The Climate Change Minister.

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Dr Tim Mackle:

The Chief Executive of DairyNZ

Don Carson:

The PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst discusses the bank's latest Dairy Quarterly report which sees it increasing its forecast farmgate milk price to $8.

