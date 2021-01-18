The Country - New Year edition

It's The Country's first show for the new year, so Jamie Mackay kicks of 2021 by talking endlessly about his epic victory over Sam "Lashes" Casey at the Norwood Golf Classic with Speight's over the holiday break.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert talks about the big dry in the north and the cold that's coming in the south.

Megan Whitehead:

Is a 24 year-old Southland shearer who set a world record just outside of Gore last week, shearing 661 strong wool lambs in nine hours, beating the previous nine-hour record of 648 which was set in 2007 by Waikato shearer Emily Welch.

Todd Clark:

Our US correspondent talks Trump and Capitol riots, this week's inauguration, Covid and farming in the depths of a Kentucky winter.

Ross Hyland:

Is a primary sector leader who reckons there's never been a better future for food and he says the future for New Zealand is GM-free.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

