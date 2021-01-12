The Country's Best Bits 2020: Top interviews of the year

Damien O'Connor (left), Dr Doug Edmeades, Siobhan O'Malley (top), Wayne Langford (bottom), Jane Smith and David Parker. Photo / File (Meat the Need supplied by Silver Fern Farms)

Last year was full of heated debate, heartfelt pleas, politics, stoushes and heartwarming stories.

In short, it was a bit of a rollercoaster.

That didn't stop The Country on air team from delivering top quality content every week day - even during lockdown.

Last year's most popular interviews involved some of The Country's favourite contributors and controversial topics.

Here are The Country's top five interviews of 2020

Damien O'Connor defends freshwater reforms

This fiery interview between a fed-up Jamie Mackay and a defensive Damien O'Connor really struck a chord with The Country's audience.

Mackay was tired of Minister for the Environment David Parker's controversial freshwater reforms and didn't hold back letting O'Connor know all about it.

In return, the Minister for Agriculture insisted his party wasn't putting a positive spin on farmer meetings in Southland about the reforms.

In short, it all got a bit heated.

You can listen to the interview here: The Country's Election Countdown: Damien O'Connor

Dr Doug Edmeades has a go at regenerative agriculture

Last year the Government was keen on looking into regenerative agriculture as a sustainable way for Kiwi farmers to look after the environment and remain profitable.

This idea had its fare share of critics and soil scientist Dr Doug Edmeades was one of the more vocal.

Edmeades didn't mince words, saying people needed to "wake up" and realise regenerative agriculture was "just nonsense."

Have a listen to Dr Doug Edmeades here: Why this soil scientist thinks regenerative agriculture is "nonsense"

"Meat the Need" connects farmers and food banks

It wasn't all arguments and tough talk in 2020. This story about farmers setting up a charity to feed needy Kiwi families also caught the attention of The Country's audience.

"Meat the Need" founders Siobhan O'Malley and Wayne Langford spoke to Jamie Mackay back in April as the charity was rolling out the first initiative and providing 500g packets of quality beef mince to food banks.

Read all about it here: "Meat the Need" connects farmers and food banks

Bonus content: Find out how "Meat the Need" was getting on in December here: "Meat the Need" a way for farmers to help most vulnerable

Jane Smith slams David Parker's freshwater reforms

One sure fire way to get The Country audience's attention was to let the most popular guest criticise one of the most controversial agricultural subjects of 2020.

North Otago farmer Jane Smith spoke her mind about Environment Minister David Parker's freshwater reforms, saying he was on a "personal crusade."

Smith was unhappy with Parker's controversial freshwater policy and she wanted to get the word out about the supposed "flawed process" behind the reforms.

Read all about it here: 'He's on a personal crusade': Jane Smith slams David Parker's freshwater reforms

David Parker addresses winter grazing concerns

Rounding out the top five of 2020 was the man himself, Environment Minister David Parker.

Parker's freshwater reforms ruffled a few rural feathers last year, with some critics calling the changes "draconian" and "onerous."

Jamie Mackay had tried for a long time to get Parker on The Country to defend his freshwater and winter grazing policies, and devoted two interviews to the Minister when he finally spoke to the show in September.

Find out what David Parker had to say here: David Parker addresses winter grazing concerns