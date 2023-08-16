Prices plunged 7.4 per cent across the board at the latest GDT auction.

Prices plunged 7.4 per cent across the board at the latest GDT auction.

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum braces herself to talk about this morning’s Global Dairy Trade auction, which is at its lowest point in almost five years.

On with the show:

Anna Palairet:

Fonterra’s acting chief financial officer discusses the latest GDT auction result, where prices slumped 7.4 per cent across the board, with whole milk powder down a whopping 10.9 per cent and skim milk powder plunging 5.2 per cent.

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister ponders a worrying GDT result. Is he concerned about the state of the economy with rural earnings down? Plus, when will we see Labour’s agriculture policy?

Te Radar:

The well-known comedian, and rural advocate, brightens up the show on a tough day for farmers, sharing travel stories about his latest visits to rural New Zealand - including Hawke’s Bay for the Young Fruit Grower of the Year.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics comments on her latest opinion piece where she tackles how tax and bureaucracy are affecting the primary sector.

Listen below:



