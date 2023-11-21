Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, who stands up for Fonterra after Greenpeace went on the attack over its climate roadmap plan.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor

We congratulate the outgoing Minister of Trade for “gold watch” efforts representing us at APEC in San Francisco. But then the gloves came off to debate the outgoing Government’s unworkable freshwater reforms.

Colin Hurst

The Vice President of Federated Farmers, and South Canterbury arable farmer, says David Parker’s unworkable freshwater rules must go!

Tom Young

The National Livestock Manager for Affco talks about the challenging global red meat markets, with beef faring better than lamb and mutton.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics defends Fonterra from a Greenpeace attack about its climate roadmap to reduce emissions on-farm.

