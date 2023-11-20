Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, to find out when we’re going to get a government.
On with the show:
David Seymour:
We ask the Act Party leader when we’re going to get a government and whether he and Winston Peters have gone from Enemies to Frenemies. And what are the “three or less issues” that Christopher Luxon is talking about?
Nathan Guy:
Former National Minister for Primary Industries these days wears a chairman’s hat for the Meat Industry Association. Today we talk about the challenging Chinese red meat market and the challenging negotiations with Winston Peters.
Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:
We head back to the Dangen Zone with the country’s two most dynamic young farmers.
Jim Hopkins:
Rural raconteur ponders the big Ag stories of the day, including the formation of the new Government (and he shares a totally underwhelming Fred Dagg story).
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert on why he says El Niño is a bit like Rachel Hunter’s hair.
Listen below: