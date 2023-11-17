Photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan for a chat about the New Zealand Corridale Championships at the NZ Agricultural Show.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster takes an in-depth look into what makes this El Niño different..

Nigel Woodhead and Jenna Smith:

Today’s “youthful farmer panel’ consists of a 2017 Young Farmer of the Year and the chief executive of Pouarua Farms on the Hauraki Plains. They talk about the Nuffield Scholarship, sheep meat prices and whether banks should be setting emissions targets for farmers.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today “The Two Stus” talk about a successful day at Wedderburn last Friday for the launch of the Mackaiser, how the weather’s affecting them on-farm and a quiet sheep market.

Sir David Fagan:

We catch up with a shearing legend for an update on the action at the New Zealand Corridale Championships at the NZ Agricultural Show and a look at the rest of the season, including world record attempts.

Jason Walls:

Newstalk ZB’s political editor wraps up another busy week. He comments on how close we are to a new Government and wonders what Winston Peters is up to.

