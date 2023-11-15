Footrot Flats creator Murray Ball. Photo / NZME

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Mason Ball, who has written a biography about his famous father - Murray Ball - A Cartoonist’s Life.

On with the show:

Mason Ball:

Ball has written a book about his legendary cartoonist father - Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life - and it turns out there was much more to Murray Ball than just Footrot Flats.

Julian Raine:

The former President of Horticulture NZ talks about current grower returns, financial and environmental challenges, and filling the Waimea Dam.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ (and cricket tragic) talks about the Waimea Dam and the World Cup Cricket semi-final in Mumbai tonight.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank is welcoming 28 farmers, from five continents, and 12 different countries to the 2023 Rabobank Global Farmers Master Class, bringing together leading farmers from around the world to address global food security.

Steve Hollander:

We track down the Founder and Trustee of the Rural Games at Cup and Show Week in Christchurch, where it’s day one of the NZ Agricultural Show.

