Photo / Lucy Davidson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the chief executive of Alliance, Willie Wiese, to find out more about the co-operative’s loss of over $70 million.

On with the show:

Willie Wiese:

The chief executive of the Alliance Group, the world’s largest sheep meat exporter, comments on the co-operative’s announcement yesterday of a loss before tax of $97.9 million for the year ending September 30, 2023 (FY2022 profit of $116.3m) on a turnover of $2.0 billion (FY2022 $2.2b). We also talk about a flawed procurement model and tough terms of trade for paying suppliers.

Jeff Grant:

Former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ, and former National Chief Government Whip, comments on the Alliance Group result, its procurement model and terms of trade and what to do with Winston Peters.

Sandra Faulkner:

Federated Farmers National Board Member, and the Chair of the Tairāwhiti Rural Coordination Group, talks about the “Commence the Re-Fence” initiative as the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle continues.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the plummeting price of lamb across the ditch and the prospects for tonight’s second World Cup Cricket ODI semi-final.

Listen below:



