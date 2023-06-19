Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National Party leader Christopher Luxon to get his post-Fieldays thoughts.
On with the show:
Christopher Luxon:
The National Party leader discusses recession, Fieldays, his agricultural emissions pricing plan, and what to do with the gangs.
Ben Scales:
Ahead of our live broadcast tomorrow from the E Tipu farming conference at the Christchurch Town Hall, we catch up with a dynamic young member of the Fibre Panel that I’m chairing. Along with William Murrell, he capital-raised $1.5 million to develop harakeke (New Zealand flax) for high-tech industrial uses. Are we heading back to the future to revitalise a once-mighty industry?
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert gives us an update and wonders where Rowena Duncum is.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today’s panel features a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Today we find one of them hob-knobbing at one of New Zealand’s most exclusive golf clubs.
