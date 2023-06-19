File photo / Tess Smith

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National Party leader Christopher Luxon to get his post-Fieldays thoughts.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader discusses recession, Fieldays, his agricultural emissions pricing plan, and what to do with the gangs.

Ben Scales:

Ahead of our live broadcast tomorrow from the E Tipu farming conference at the Christchurch Town Hall, we catch up with a dynamic young member of the Fibre Panel that I’m chairing. Along with William Murrell, he capital-raised $1.5 million to develop harakeke (New Zealand flax) for high-tech industrial uses. Are we heading back to the future to revitalise a once-mighty industry?

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert gives us an update and wonders where Rowena Duncum is.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Today we find one of them hob-knobbing at one of New Zealand’s most exclusive golf clubs.

Listen below:



