Photo / Tania Whyte

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Rural Women New Zealand Chair, Sandra Matthews, for an update on how the clean-up is going, six months after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Sandra Matthews:

The Chair of Rural Women New Zealand, and Tairāwhiti sheep and beef farmer, gives an update on how the clean-up is going “the long six months” after Cyclone Gabrielle. She says the big problem for farmers right now is a lack of fencers.

Blair Drysdale:

Balfour farmer and the director of Hopefield Hemp reflects on his innovation title win at the Arable Awards of New Zealand last week.

Gerard Vaughan:

Farmstrong’s Project Lead talks about his recent trip to Scotland, before announcing the winners of the Farmstrong and Luxury Trail Company competition.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert lets us know what’s in store for the week.

Bruce Weir:

Rabobank’s general manager of country banking reminds everyone that applications for the bank’s New Zealand Graduate Programme close Friday, August 18.

Listen below:



