Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Rural Women New Zealand Chair, Sandra Matthews, for an update on how the clean-up is going, six months after Cyclone Gabrielle.
On with the show:
Sandra Matthews:
The Chair of Rural Women New Zealand, and Tairāwhiti sheep and beef farmer, gives an update on how the clean-up is going “the long six months” after Cyclone Gabrielle. She says the big problem for farmers right now is a lack of fencers.
Blair Drysdale:
Balfour farmer and the director of Hopefield Hemp reflects on his innovation title win at the Arable Awards of New Zealand last week.
Gerard Vaughan:
Farmstrong’s Project Lead talks about his recent trip to Scotland, before announcing the winners of the Farmstrong and Luxury Trail Company competition.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert lets us know what’s in store for the week.
Bruce Weir:
Rabobank’s general manager of country banking reminds everyone that applications for the bank’s New Zealand Graduate Programme close Friday, August 18.
Listen below: