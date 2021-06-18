The Country - Fieldays day three edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay went all political at Fieldays, catching up with Prime Minister Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister popped in for a chat about EVs, (or "ute-gate" as Jamie was calling it) and primary sector work shortage issues, before heading off for her vaccination this afternoon.

Judith Collins:

The Opposition leader gave her opinion on "ute-gate" saying she would scrap the whole scheme.

Tawera Nikau:

The rugby league legend is now a Huntly farmer. He gave an update on the environmental improvements happening on his farm.

Peter Nation:

The Fieldays chief executive said he was "ecstatic" with attendance numbers at this year's event - and the exhibitors were too.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist popped in for a chat about GDP numbers, interest rates and the dollar. He also threatened to release incriminating footage of Ro and Andy climbing over his fence during the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays.

Ric Awburn:

The Te Awamutu dairy farmer was the Prototype winner at the Fieldays Innovation awards with his "simple but effective" invention, SpringArm.

Scott Duggan:

Jamie picked the Volkswagen national sales manager's brain about "ute-gate".

Andrew Hoggard:

The Federated Farmers president talked about the Get Kiwis On Farm website and confessed he'd signed Andy Thompson up as a Feds' member.

Tom Young:

The national livestock manager for Affco gave an update on lamb prices.

Scott Forrest:

The team finished up at Fieldays by catching up with the world's best tree climber, the appropriately named Scott Forrest.

