The Country - Fieldays day one edition

Fieldays 2021. Photo / Supplied

It's day one of Fieldays and The Country is coming at you live from the main event in Mystery Creek. Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum bring you a cast of thousands.

On with the show:

Ian Proudfoot:

KPMG global head of agribusiness on his latest Agribusiness Agenda report, where he said morale had fallen steeply in the past year due to labour shortages, shipping challenges and the unprecedented speed of regulatory change.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive took a look at another drop in the GDT, but he reckoned we shouldn't be concerned.

Tim Myers:

Norwood chief executive talked about the KPMG breakfast he attended that morning and gave an update on tractor sales.

Todd Muller:

National's trade spokesman talked about the post-Brexit, UK-Australian trade deal. We asked him if ScoMo had cut our lunch?

Rod Slater:

The outgoing chief executive of Beef + Lamb New Zealand Inc looked back on his "super special" 27 years with the organisation.

Andy Thompson:

We caught up with Thompson fresh from his Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays odyssey with Rowena. It's also the last day to enter this great competition to

win an Eagle Magic fishing experience!

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers chatted about EVs and gave an update on what the Feds are up to at Fieldays.

Listen below: