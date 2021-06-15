Fieldays 2021: How to get there

Fieldays 2019. Photo / Supplied

Fieldays 2021 kicks off tomorrow so now is a good time to start planning how to get there.

There are plenty of ways to get to Mystery Creek, whether people wish to travel by car, bus, boat, or helicopter.

For those travelling by car, organisers suggested carpooling with friends and family was a "great way to reduce vehicle emissions and traffic".

They also reminded visitors to have a good supply of snacks and water in the car, in case of delays entering or exiting the site.

Visitors can keep an eye on traffic with journeys.nzta.govt.nz/waikato/traffic-dashboard for up-to-date travel times from Waka Kotahi.

Mobility parking will be available through Gate 0 for CCS Mobility Parking Permit holders.

Mobility Scooters can be hired at Gate 1, but organisers recommended booking in advance on 07 8349 982 or www.mobilitycentre.co.nz.

Fieldays had teamed up with Roading Industry Support Services Limited (RISS), to ensure cars moved in and out of the parking areas swiftly during this year's event.

Fieldays visitors should consider where they wished to travel after the event, and then find the best parking spot facing that direction, RISS Road Safety Consultant, Joseph Rosendaal, said.

"If you're heading south towards Cambridge to go home, park in the Blue Carpark; if heading south to Te Awamutu, park in the Yellow Carpark; and if you're travelling back up north, please use the Red Carpark. This will help you exit the site quicker, as there will be one-way systems in operation to prevent the crossover of vehicles, which creates stop points that slow your exit."

Peak traffic flows would be similar Auckland Harbour Bridge, so Rosendaal reminded event goers to be patient.

"Please be kind. Remember you are one the 130,000 people expected to attend Fieldays over the four days, and the team you see helping you park are a great bunch of volunteers giving up their time to help you and their chosen charity."

For those looking to beat the queues, Fieldays offered alternative transport options.

Taking the bus was a convenient option as people will be dropped off or picked up near the gates.

Plus, bus trips were free with a valid 2021 Fieldays ticket.

Visitors could catch any Hamilton city or regional bus between Raglan and Huntly to the Hamilton Transport Centre (Platform F), then head straight to Fieldays.

There were also free Park 'N Ride services located in the northern carpark at The Base, Hamilton, and the BMX Club on the corner of Milton Street and Lamb Street, Cambridge.

Here, visitors simply parked the car, presented a Fieldays 2021 ticket, and hopped on the next bus leaving for Fieldays.

All buses will depart every 30 minutes from 8am to 11am and return from 1pm to 5pm.

In Level 1, face masks are mandatory on public transport.

Those who would rather avoid travelling on land could head to the skies by helicopter.

Visitors interested in flying to Fieldays should get in touch with Helicorp at helicorp.co.nz.

There was a designated helicopter landing zone beside the Waikato River jetty, located near Gate 7.

Another fun travel option was to get to Fieldays by boat.

Visitors could enjoy a trip down the river, before arriving at the Waikato River jetty located near Gate 7.

Here, they could catch the Waikato River Explorer for a leisurely trip down the river. However, those who had a need for speed, could get the CamJet jetboat from Narrows Lane.

Visit waikatoexplorer.co.nz or camjet.co.nz for more details or to book.

Fieldays is on this week from Wednesday, June 16 to Saturday, June 19. Gates are open 8am to 5pm Wednesday to Friday and 8am to 4pm Saturday.