Fieldays 2021: App makes it easier to navigate over 1000 exhibitors

The official 2021 Fieldays app will make it easier for visitors to make the most of their experience.

The 2019 version of the Fieldays app was downloaded 42,394 times and made it to #1 in both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store in New Zealand.

It also saw more than 1.3 million app interactions and even bigger uptake for the updated app was expected this year.

By using the app, visitors could plan ahead and create their own schedule before stepping through the gate.

Visitors could also pin their car once they've parked, which will save hunting for it at the end of the day.

Purchasing tickets online would save time spent queuing at the venue, as visitors could log in, purchase, and save their tickets in the app, ready to scan at the gate.

A routing feature on the app would help Fieldays visitors find the best way to get from A to B as well.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation about the app on The Country below:

The app can locate exhibitors of interest, things to do, and essential services on the map, and show visitors the best route to their destination, with distance between location points and walking time duration built in.

This year the Fieldays site will look a bit different to what people are used to, Head of Customer and Strategic Engagement at the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, Taryn Storey, said.

"We've redesigned the site and done a few things differently to enhance the visitor experience, so the app will make it much more convenient for visitors to get around and make the most of their visit."

More about Fieldays:

Based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek, (10 minutes from Hamilton), Fieldays is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

This year Fieldays is on from June 16 – 19, and was set to be the biggest Fieldays event to date, with over 1000 exhibitors taking part.

Tickets are on sale now at fieldays.co.nz or through the Fieldays app which is available to download for free from Apple's App Store (compatible with iOS 13 and above) and the Google Play Store.