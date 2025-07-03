Patterson, who was joined by Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, said the announcement was “a momentous day for Canterbury”.

“It strengthens water resilience and unlocks new economic opportunities.

“Access to reliable, manageable water is a game-changer to our primary sector.”

Gordon said WIL’s proposed 8.2 million cubic metre water storage facility at Wrights Rd, near Oxford, has been in the pipeline for nearly 20 years.

“WIL is not just an irrigation scheme.

“It is a lifeline for our region, irrigating an impressive 23,000ha and supporting around 170 shareholders.

“It is one of the largest schemes in the South Island, and its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable water management is commendable.”

Gordon said WIL’s biodiversity projects had uncovered rare species like the Canterbury mudfish and tadpole shrimp, which showed investment in irrigation could have positive environmental outcomes.

WIL chief executive Brent Walton said his company’s shareholders included a mix of lifestyle blocks, sheep, cropping and dairy farmers.

He said the $15.6m loan was the boost needed to kickstart the project.

“The key thing is it benefits all types of farmers, and it is about the future of the district and the benefits we will bring to future generations.”

Walton said water storage could enhance rivers and groundwater and be used for other uses beyond irrigation.

Work on the new facility will begin next year and is expected to be completed for the 2028/29 season.

Amuri Irrigation Ltd chairman David Croft (left), Opuha Water Ltd chief executive Bjorn Triplow, Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd board chairman Hugh Martyn, WIL chief executive Brent Walton, Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson, Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon. Photo / David Hill, North Canterbury News

AIC chairperson David Croft said his company plans to build a pond to store up to 10 million cubic metres of water, which can be used in the winter and shoulder seasons, using existing resource consents.

“It is quite clear the rural sector is leading the New Zealand economy, and this investment can help our economic recovery.

“And we will end up with a great asset for the whole of North Canterbury.”

The company has 132 shareholders covering 28,000ha across three water schemes, including 60% dairy farming, and the rest a mix of dairy support, sheep and beef, and cropping.

Canterbury farmers hope more reliable water supplies will leave them better prepared for future droughts. Photo / Dan Hodgen

Opuha Water Ltd chief executive Bjorn Triplow said the investment will help fund the upgrade of the Opuha Dam.

“Beyond its role in supporting sustainable farming, the dam has catalysed growth in downstream industries, delivering an annual net economic benefit of $315m to the South Canterbury region.”

Triplow said the dam also provided a safeguard in extreme weather events, such as the 2021 flood.

Enterprise North Canterbury chief executive Heather Warwick said the investment will unlock land for irrigation, boosting productivity and creating jobs.

“Water is a game-changer for our farmers,” she said.

“They say water is gold in farming.”

Enterprise North Canterbury is the economic development arm of the Waimakariri and Hurunui district councils.

But Greenpeace spokesperson Will Appelbe described the investment as “a dirty deal for dirty water”.

“It is deeply irresponsible to use public money to fund the expansion of these irrigation schemes, which will lead to more intensive dairy, more cows and more pollution.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.