Burgess' Stream is one of several biodiversity projects supported by Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd. Photo / Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd
A $56.4 million Government investment in water storage and irrigation will be “a gamechanger” for Canterbury farmers, the Associate Regional Development Minister says.
Minister Mark Patterson said three Canterbury water storage and irrigation projects will receive loans from the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund.
Patterson made the announcement at the Taggartfamily’s woolshed at Cust, on a rainy Thursday morning.
The Balmoral water storage facility, run by the Amuri Irrigation Company (AIC), will receive $20m, Waimakariri Irrigation Ltd (WIL) will receive $15.6m, and the Opuha Dam and irrigation scheme in South Canterbury $20.8m.
“It is a lifeline for our region, irrigating an impressive 23,000ha and supporting around 170 shareholders.
“It is one of the largest schemes in the South Island, and its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable water management is commendable.”
Gordon said WIL’s biodiversity projects had uncovered rare species like the Canterbury mudfish and tadpole shrimp, which showed investment in irrigation could have positive environmental outcomes.
WIL chief executive Brent Walton said his company’s shareholders included a mix of lifestyle blocks, sheep, cropping and dairy farmers.
He said the $15.6m loan was the boost needed to kickstart the project.
“The key thing is it benefits all types of farmers, and it is about the future of the district and the benefits we will bring to future generations.”
Walton said water storage could enhance rivers and groundwater and be used for other uses beyond irrigation.
Work on the new facility will begin next year and is expected to be completed for the 2028/29 season.
AIC chairperson David Croft said his company plans to build a pond to store up to 10 million cubic metres of water, which can be used in the winter and shoulder seasons, using existing resource consents.