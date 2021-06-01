Fieldays 2021: Not just for farmers

From farmers eager to get their annual Fieldays fix, to townies looking to get a taste of what's on offer in the primary sector, there's a lot to see at Fieldays 2021, organisers say.

Over 1000 exhibitors will be in attendance at Fieldays at Mystery Creek, Hamilton, from June 16-19.

This year exhibitors will be divided into the agribusiness area and related precincts – motor vehicle, dairy, agri-machinery, rural living, and heavy equipment, making it easier for visitors to navigate the site.

Food will also be available and visitors can eat by the riverside and watch Fieldays competitions in action.

Meanwhile, there would be an "incredible team" at the Health and Wellbeing Hub, offering advice on a variety of issues, from prostates to diabetes, dental care to sepsis, mental health to melanoma, organisers said.

Some exhibitors had been coming to Fieldays for more than 50 years.

Alex Quinn, Managing Director at Quinn Engineering Ltd, has been going to and exhibiting at Fieldays, since his father, Eddie Quinn, exhibited in 1970.

Eddie Quinn invented Baleboy, the innovative tractor attachment, which won one of the earlier Innovation Awards at Fieldays.

Alex was looking forward to attending in person, after last year's Fieldays was moved online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Fieldays is business as usual for the staff at Quinn and having missed direct contact with our clients and dealers last year, it will be nice to get back to the basics and meet up again," he said.

New exhibitors were also attending this year, such as Amazing Spaces, a Morrinsville-based tiny home provider that launched in November 2020.

Gareth Davidson, Business Development and Sales Manager at Amazing Spaces, and Amazing Spaces Owner, Michael Goodall, grew up in the Waikato, so they have been attending Fieldays as visitors for as long as they can remember.

Organisers said that with such a range of familiar faces to reconnect with, and some new ones to have a yarn with, Fieldays was the perfect opportunity to get someone to cover your shift and browse the different stalls with friends and family.

Tickets are on sale now at fieldays.co.nz.