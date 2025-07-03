Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Taranaki farmers consider options after Mt Messenger Bypass court setback

By Robin Martin
RNZ·
3 mins to read

The Transport Agency wants to compulsorily acquire 11 hectares of Tony and Debbie Pascoe's cattle farm. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

The Transport Agency wants to compulsorily acquire 11 hectares of Tony and Debbie Pascoe's cattle farm. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

By Robin Martin of RNZ

Taranaki farmers fighting the compulsory acquisition of 11 hectares of their land for the Mt Messenger Bypass say they’re considering their options after another setback in the courts.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) wants to compulsorily acquire 11 hectares of Tony and Debbie Pascoe’s cattle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country