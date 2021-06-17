The Country - Fieldays day two edition

Today on The Country, Jamie and Rowena are taking in the sights and sounds of Fieldays, where 29,256 attended yesterday - up 10 per cent on 2019.

On with the show:

Ray Smith:

The Director General MPI took a look at the Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report. He also told us why MPI had upped its presence at Fieldays this year.

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics NZX and self-confessed "awkward hugger" looked at the Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report and KPMG's Agribusiness Agenda.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive Beef + Lamb New Zealand and BBQ king revealed how he saved The Country team's dinner last night. He also talked about the UK-Australia trade deal.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate had our monthly look at the property market.

Te Radar:

The host of Fieldays TV popped in for a yarn about his experience at Fieldays, why "we are what we eat eats" and what's happening with the Young Farmer of the Year contest.

Murray McCallum:

The of agribusiness development executive of Eagle Technology announced the lucky winner of the Eagle Magic fishing experience!

Todd Charteris and Pete Morgan:

We caught up with the chief executive of Rabobank and a Te Awamutu Dairy farmer who used Halter's "virtual fences".

Craig "Wiggy" Wiggins:

We had a quick catch up with the 2021 Ravensdown Agricultural Communicator of the Year.

