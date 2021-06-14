The Country - Electric edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay took a look at the Government's electic vehicle discount scheme.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson:

Today our intrepid duo were in Taupō on the Goldpine Roadie to the Fieldays, where they'd been fishing, filming and golfing.

David Seymour:

We caught up with a fired-up Act Party leader who reckoned the government was taxing tradies to subsidise Teslas with its EV discount scheme.

Peter Nation:

With two sleeps to go until the gates at Mystery Creek open, the chief executive of Fieldays entered into his final countdown.



Jen Scoular:

The chief executive of NZ Avocado talked about a record-breaking year for the industry.

John McOviney:

The Waitomo sheep and beef farmer is also the chief executive of Steelfort. He commented on the state of the sheep and beef industry and why he was dubious about the EV subsidy scheme, even though he supported much of it in principle.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

Today's one-man panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer (in the absence of a Northland cow cocky).

Listen below: