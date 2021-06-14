EVs not ready for hard work yet - Waitomo sheep and beef farmer

File photo / Dean Evans

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer John McOviney is not against using electric vehicles on-farm, he just thinks they're "a long way away".

McOviney, who is chief executive of Steelfort, often travels from Mount Maunganui to work in Palmerston North, sometimes there and back in one day.

An EV would "struggle" to get from Mount Maunganui to Auckland and back on one charge, let alone Palmerston North, he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"You won't get there on one charge and that's probably one of the reasons that's put me off investing in or buying an electric vehicle."

Another concern for McOviney was the price – "they're expensive".

To offset this, the Government announced that people buying new EVs could get a rebate of $8625. There would be a $3450 rebate for those purchasing used vehicles.

While this would make the move "a bit more palatable", McOviney said he was still "nervous" about buying an EV.

"I'd probably buy a hybrid. An EV would take a bit longer for me to be convinced."

McOviney said he'd watched Climate Change Minister James Shaw talk on the subject on TVNZ's The Nation over the weekend.

"He's very committed and he's a very plausible guy. Everybody's got to do their thing for the planet and I agree with a lot of the stuff he says."

However, McOviney was concerned with "blanket legislation" forcing all sectors to use EVs, as they weren't practical for farmers or tradies.

"I do worry about things like the machinery that we have on the farm - side by sides - and doing the work that we've got to do with electric-type vehicles - I think that's going to be a long way away."

"I like [Shaw's] commitment; I just think he's a bit off the mark in certain areas that he thinks is going to happen by 2030. I don't think that will happen in that period."

"It'll be interesting to see what does happen."

McOviney's company sells lithium-battery powered tools, and he said he was importing and testing electric ride-on mowers.

"They're expensive – but we're doing our bit to save the planet."

Also in today's interview: McOviney gave an update on a "fantastic" season for his farm, and took a look at some good prospects for sheep and beef.