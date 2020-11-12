The Country - Crocodile edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Aussie correspondent Chris Russell to find out why Hermès has purchased a Northern Territory crocodile farm.

On with the show:

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers has been busy in Wellington attending industry functions, one where DoC paid tribute to the conservation efforts of farmers – New Zealand's second biggest guardians of the land. We also look at the labour shortage.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's rural economist joined us after the Reserve Bank decision to find out whether there's an upside for farmers. We also asked if he was concerned about the labour shortage. (Spoiler alert - he said yes).

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says 700 workers have been accepted into Tasmania from the Pacific Islands to help the horticulture industry. Plus, farming meets high fashion as Hermès purchases a Northern Territory crocodile farm.

Duncan Humm:

Mid Canterbury deer farmer and founder of the NZ Farming Facebook page talked about venison and how farmers are coping in the wake of the challenges presented by 2020.

John Duffy:

PGG Wrightson Otago Livestock Manager commented on how sales were going, whether stock weights had bounced back from the dry period of early spring, and gave his thoughts on livestock exports following the resumption of this trade.

