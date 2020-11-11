The Country - Remembrance Day edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum commemorated Remembrance Day by playing "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, which just happens to be the 11th top song in New Zealand today.

Lewis Ferris:

Today we ask the MetService Weather forecaster what caused Napier's flooding and if it's in the clear now. We also asked if there was any relief on the way for dry parts of New Zealand.

Julia Jones:

We look at the dairy markets and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Agri Women's Development Trust with the Head of Analytics at NZX.

Al McCone:

The WorkSafe Engagement Lead discussed keeping an eye on quad bike safety during a tiring point in the season, and where WorkSafe's simulator will be at AgFest.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading farm academic talks about why it's important farmers don't turn their backs on the industry now.

Andy Thompson and Craig "Wiggy" Wiggins:

Founder of AgFest Andy Thompson is excited about the big event, which is taking place this week, and rural commentator Craig Wiggins talks about what effect anti-rodeo activists may have on New Zealand exports.

Listen below: