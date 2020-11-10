Nominations open for 2021 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year

Ash-Leigh Campbell, 2020 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year. Photo / Dairy Women's Network

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year as the award enters its 10th year.

Dairy Women's Network encouraged members to nominate their role models in the industry before February.

Nominees did not have to work for a farm business, and Dairy Women's Network chief executive Jules Benton hoped the award would open up to young women who hadn't had the same level of on-farm experience as previous recipients, but whose experience was supplemented by a commitment to the industry through other avenues.

"One of our core values as an organisation is about seizing opportunities, and this year's recipient Ash-Leigh Campbell demonstrates this in both her work and her attitude. We hope that her success will encourage other young women in the industry to nominate their peers, and remember that there is no age limit for this award," Benton said.

Fonterra's Group Director for Farm Source Richard Allen said no other award in New Zealand specifically recognised and encouraged the capability and success of women in the dairy industry.

"Each year we see many outstanding women nominated who, like Ash-Leigh, are passionate about the dairy industry, leaders across the sector and in their communities and networks, and who are contributing to the frameworks that will enable the next generations of farmers to succeed."

This year's winner, Ash-Leigh Campbell, was one of the youngest finalists for the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year - and the first female finalist for the 2016 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Dairy Farmer of the Year.

She had previously been recognised for her leadership qualities at the New Zealand Young Farmers Excellence Awards and is Chair of the New Zealand Young Farmers Board, the first time in 12 years that a woman has held the position.

Campbell was passionate about showing other young women in the industry what they were capable of achieving.

Campbell started her career in farming "swinging cups" throughout high school, and now oversaw eight farms in her role as Technical Farm Manager with Ngāi Tahu Farming.

Campbell joined previous winners Trish Rankin, Loshni Manikam, Jessie Chan-Dorman, Rebecca Keoghan, Katie Milne, Justine Kidd, Charmaine O'Shea and Barbara Kuriger.

This year the judging panel will be comprised of Dairy Women's Network Trustee Sophie Stanley, 2019 Dairy Woman of the Year Trish Rankin, and representatives from Fonterra, Global Women and Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

Nominations can be made here.