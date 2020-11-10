The Country: Flood edition

On today's show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Mike Chapman and Lewis Ferris to find out the latest about flood damage in Hawke's Bay.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

Today the Minister for Agriculture ponders whether the Government is doing enough for the struggling horticulture sector. He also discusses whether his new portfolios will allow him to make any headway and what his first priorities for the agriculture sector are.

Mike Chapman:

New Zealand's Former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy reports on the flood damage in Hawke's Bay.

Cameron Bagrie part one:

In part one of a two-part interview, our independent economist takes a look at how the markets are reacting to news of a potentially viable vaccine, ahead of the reserve bank announcement tomorrow.

Cameron Bagrie part two:

Bagrie takes a look at what's happening on farm and comments on how important farming could be over the next 12 months. He also talks about whether Covid-19's hit to tourism had been overstated.

Listen below: