Judith Collins on how to get a more diverse National Party

National Leader Judith Collins. Photo / Dean Purcell

Opposition leader Judith Collins has a simple message for New Zealanders who want a more diverse National Party line up.

"One of the smart things for people to do is party vote National if they want a more diverse National," she told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Collins explained that when people voted for Labour, the Greens or Act, her party ended up with a "bigger proportion of people who have very solid National seats - rather than having a diverse lift as well."

"So if people want to have a more diverse National Party – how about voting for us?"

Collins said National's shadow portfolios would be announced after the special votes had been counted, to find out if the party had won or lost any more MPs.

She was also waiting for Caucus to meet next Tuesday to "confirm or otherwise" the roles Leader, Deputy Leader and Whips

"I've had meetings with every National MP and we've gone through what their hopes are in terms of portfolios and where they can add value."

Listen below:

Mackay asked whether a more diverse National Party would include Deputy Leader Jerry Brownlee, who he described as "yesterday's man".

"That's a matter for Caucus," Collins said.

"The Caucus chooses the Leader, the Deputy Leader and the Whips – so that is where I'm going to leave it."

Mackay asked if that meant her own leadership was in question.

"It's always up for grabs in the National Party. Particularly after an election. Every single election – whether we win it or lose it – that leadership is always put to the vote. That is part of having a democracy and being a democratic party."

Meanwhile Collins gave her thoughts on the US election race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"I must say there's sort of feels like it's on steroids in some ways doesn't it? I found it infinitely more fun to watch than I felt ours was. It's a different way of doing things."

"I think it's always good to be both a gracious winner and a gracious loser on the night."