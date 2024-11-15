The regulation gumboot is a Skellerup Red Band Perth — size 8 for men and a size 5 for women.
Participants throw the gumboot as far as they can, with the longest throw the winner.
I am sure we have all thrown one at the wild pig or goat that has made its way into the vegetable garden.
The wind can be a factor, making it flip flop and there is a bit of a technique to it — or so I am told.
While there are various categories, to give everyone the opportunity to throw the gumboot, there is only one winner from the men’s category, who will head north in March for a chance to win the National Gumboot Throwing title at the Ford Ranger Rural Games in Palmerston North.
Although Letham’s throw of 33.6m was not quite up there with previous throwers and winners, it was a spur-of-the-moment throw, as he had just spent the morning judging sheep (is there nothing this man cannot do?).
He had been so busy in the morning, he completely forgot about the gumboot throwing competition.
He finally “rocked up” (his words) at 3pm, only to be told, “Too late, the finals are about to start, but if one of the semi-finalists doesn’t turn up, you can have a throw”.
He could be a wild card.
There was a no-show, so Letham got his opportunity to go for gold.
So, it is off to Palmerston North next month to vie for the national title, although it could be a bit tricky, Letham has another engagement in Auckland on the same day, but I am sure this farmer can multitask. — no problem.