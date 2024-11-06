Mataura shearer Brett Roberts, seen here at the Canterbury Shears in 2016. Photo / Shearing Sport New Zealand

Southland shearer Brett Roberts was truly the flying Kiwi as he returned to the winner’s circle in winning the open shearing final at the Ashburton A&P Show on Saturday.

First to finish, shearing the 20 sheep in 19min and 16sec, Roberts was barely off the stage at the end when he was on his way to Christchurch and flying to Australia for six weeks’ work.

Roberts had previously won the final in 2019 and 2021. He was also runner-up to fellow South Island shearer Nathan Stratford last season, which he ended with just one win, despite reaching 12 finals. He had won at Mayfield in March.

Crossing the Tasman Roberts will miss such events as this weekend’s Get to the Point Pleasant Point Shears and the November 14-15 Canterbury Shears New Zealand Corriedale Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Christchurch.

On Saturday he kept out runner-up Ōamaru shearer Justin Meikle by just four seconds in a final of 20 sheep each.