Friday’s win was Mutch’s 28th open competition in New Zealand, but there have been some big wins in the 2012 World Championship and the 2015 Golden Shears Open.

Other national title events include the national lamb shearing championships at Raglan in 2007, the New Zealand Corriedale Championships in Christchurch in 2020, the Waimate Spring Shears in 2022, and the prominent A-grade title the Taihape A and P Show open in 2021.

He’s also shorn in 10 Golden Shears open finals, four New Zealand Shears open finals, and finals of the National Shearing Circuit, in which he is currently hunting down a qualifying top 12 position in eighth place with 10 points after two rounds.

Laura Bradley, of Papatawa, also in Southern Hawke’s Bay, moved a step closer to becoming the first woman to be promoted to open class based on wins in senior competition when she won the senior final over eight sheep each.

Bradley won four senior finals last summer and Friday’s effort included beating Bruce Grace, from Wairoa, who had started the season with a national senior title at Waimate and a Gisborne show title in the previous fortnight, and John Cherrington, of Huntly, who had won at the Ellesmere A and P Show in Canterbury the previous Saturday.

Jasmin Tipoki, of Napier, had the biggest of her three wins in open woolhandling, crowning a day of successes for Napier-based family shearing operation Puna Shearing, with partner Paraki Puna winning the open shearing plate, and workmate Te Whetu Brown winning the senior woolhandling final.

Ngaira Puha (left) and Jasmin Tipoki in Friday's battle for the Great Raihania Shears open woolhandling crown. Tipoki won the title and Puha, the defending champion, was third. Photo / Shearing Sports NZ

It was a close call for Tipoki, a former No 1-ranked senior, who won by less than three points from 2022-2024 New Zealand representative Cushla Abraham, of Masterton.

Third place went to defending Great Raihania Shears open champion Ngaira Puha, of Kimbolton, and fourth to Marika Braddick, of Eketāhuna.

Blake Mitchell, of Patea, won the intermediate shearing final, and George Peacock, of Waipukurau, won the junior final, with Gisborne’s Jodiesha Kirkpatrick the runner-up.

Kirkpatrick also won the junior woolhandling final, all but repeating a unique double she had claimed at her home show on October 19.

The competitions attracted 116 entries, comprising 76 in the shearing events and 40 in woolhandling.

There were 25 in the open shearing and 16 in the open woolhandling.

On Thursday, Napier Boys High School’s first XV rugby lock George Prouting won the 12th Hawke’s Bay Show Secondary Schools Challenge, which attracted 25 teenagers and is the only event of its type in New Zealand.

The competition included tuition from former World Champion and multiple Golden Shears open champion Rowland Smith and training guru Pete Chilcott.

With the Manawatu A and P Show Shears cancelled, the next competition in the North Island is the Wairarapa Spring Shears Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Wairarapa A and P Show, at Clareville, Carterton, next Sunday.

With the Northern A and P Show’s Rangiora Shears cancelled at the weekend, the next competition in the South Island is the Ashburton A and P show next Saturday.

Results from the Great Raihania Shears

Hawke’s Bay A and P Show, Hastings, on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Shearing

Open final (20 sheep): Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 16m 57s, 60pts, 1; John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 18m 43s, 63pts, 2; Brook Hamerton (Ruawai/Hastings) 19m 23s, 66.25pts, 3; Lionel Taumata (Taumarunui/Gore) 19m 3s, 66.55pts, 4.

Open Plate (7 sheep): Paraki Puna (Napier) 7m 7s, 30.064pts, 1; Axle Reid (Taihape/Waipawa) 6m 59s, 32.236pts, 2; Whakapunake (Naki) Maraki (Flaxmere) 7m 13s, 35.221pts, 3; Cory Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 8m, 36.429pts, 4.

Senior final (8 sheep): Laura Bradley (Papatawa) 9m 36s, 36.55pts, 1; Jack Hutchinson (England) 9m 29s, 38.325pts, 2; Bruce Grace (Wairoa/Napier) 9m 34s, 38.95pts, 3; John Cherrington (Huntly) 10m 20s, 39.5pts, 4.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Blake Mitchell (Patea) 5m 49s, 25.7pts, 1; Louie Coombe Gray (Waipukurau) 5m 25s, 25.75pts, 2; Jake Goldsbury (Waitōtara) 4m 55s, 28.5pts, 3; Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 5m 24s, 28.7pts, 4.

Junior final (2 sheep): George Peacock (Waipukurau) 6m 18s, 31.9pts, 1; Jodiesha Kirkpatrick (Gisborne) 7m 42s, 38.1pts, 2; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 8m 35s, 39.75pts, 3; Tatijana Keefe (Raupunga) 9m 11s, 40.55pts, 4.

Novice (1 sheep): Rebecca Dickson (-) 4m 41s, 16.05pts, 1; Alex Wrenn (Feilding) 4m 33s, 16.65pts, 2; Dominie Chetwynd (Crickhowell, Wales) 3m 26s, 17.3pts, 3; Heidi Miller (-) 3m 30s, 19.5pts, 4.

Woolhandling

Open final: Jasmin Tipoki (Napier) 256.11pts, 1; Cushla Abraham (Masterton) 258.57pts, 2; Ngaira Puha (Kimbolton) 318.37pts, 3; Marika Braddick (Eketāhuna) 346.45pts, 4.

Senior final: Te Whetu Brown (Wairoa/Napier) 129.32pts, 1; Whati Mihaere Turipa (Dannevirke) 167.584pts, 2; Tre Ratana Scia Scia (Taihape) 169.104pts, 3; Whakapunake (Naki) Maraki (Flaxmere) 192.048pts, 4.

Junior final: Jodiesha Kirkpatrick (Gisborne) 99.024pts, 1; Rahera Lewis (Taihape) 136.58pts, 2; Capree Wallace (Taihape) 137.634pts, 3; Kaylah Ferguson (Ōtane) 155.166pts, 4.

Secondary Schools Challenge final (2 sheep): George Prouting (Napier BHS) 6m 53s, 25.98pts, 1; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa College)) 8m 27s, 30.01pts, 2; Waiari Puna (Napier BHS) 8m 22s, 30.1pts, 3; Shawna Swann (Wairoa College) 9m 28s, 31.73pts, 4.



