Sheep dog trials: More than 200 dogs compete in indoor trial at Hāwera

Novices (from left) Joe Smith, Sam Cranstone and Charlie Ross had a run, accompanied by some experienced competitors who showed them the ropes. Photo / Supplied

Novices (from left) Joe Smith, Sam Cranstone and Charlie Ross had a run, accompanied by some experienced competitors who showed them the ropes. Photo / Supplied

After missing 2020 because of Covid-19, the Taranaki Indoor Sheep Dog Trial Club came out firing on all counts with their indoor trial on July 2-4.

More than 200 dogs from all over the North Island entered the event, making for a busy weekend of sheep dog trialling.

The Wanganui Centre was well represented, with three competitors making the finals on Sunday - Merv Williams (Raetihi), Ian Burling (Parapara/Makirikiri) and Gary Walker (Ruahine). All three qualified on the first day of competition.

Merv Williams, a previous judge of the event, must have thought his cup had indeed runneth over with Brim winning the coveted Bruce Harvey Memorial Trophy and taking out the top prize money with a 99.2 point run.

Judge John Harvey from Martinborough had a pretty tough job on his hands sorting out the top runs with 10ths of a point making the difference. He said it could have gone to any one of the top five dogs, a testament to the quality of the dogs right across the board. With 14 dogs in the runoff, the points ranged from 99.2 down to 94, with only one competitor failing to complete the course.

Club president Ian Smith from Waverley was absolutely thrilled with how the trial went, and was particularly pleased with the changes the club had made to the course, changing obstacles and the liberating and putting away areas. It was a huge improvement and made for many happy competitors.

Trial secretary Brenda O'Leary said it was the best sheep she had seen in a runoff in the 13 years the club had been going.

William Brewer's ewe hoggets worked brilliantly over the three days of competition. Because of the wet weather leading into the event, it was only possible to work the sheep once. The club really appreciated the quality time put in at the showgrounds with the sheep by participating trialists; it made a huge difference.

Of the women who entered the trial and made the leader board, Robyn Stephens with Gem (Te Kuiti) was the only one to make the final, finishing eighth.

Three novice competitors ran on Sunday before the final - Charlie Ross from Makirikiri Valley Rd, Sam Cranstone from Kauangaroa and 10-year-old Joe Smith from Stratford.

The judge said it was the highlight of his career judging these three lads, who were individually accompanied around the course by three of our top dog men. Leo Jecentho showed Charlie Ross the ropes, Bob Berger took Sam Cranstone and Loyd Bishop had Joe Smith under his wing. It was brilliant and the young lads are keen to get to their next event, school permitting.

In alternate years the Taranaki Club supports one of two rural services - Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and St John Hāwera. This year a donation was made to St John rep Donna Phillips.

The club extends a huge thank you to Ag Challenge Wanganui for sending a busload of students up to help erect the trial course in the TSB Stadium on the Thursday. They were a great bunch of young people and we look forward to having them on board again next year.

Results

Open: 1 M Williams & Brim 99.2; 2 L Grattan & Brie 99; 3 B Bruce & Susan 98.8; 4 L Bishop & Prue 98.2; 5 K Lobb & Kris 98; 6 M Kjestrup & Quid 97.8; 7 N Child & Harry 97.6; 8 R Stephens & Gem 97.5; 9 B Strong & Gyp 96; 10 C Baker & Burn 95.8; 11 L Jecentho & Smoke 95.5; 12 I Burling & Mate 94.5; 13 R Hansen & Rose 94; 14 G Walker & Lou 47.

Open/inter dog: 1 G Denize & Spring 98.5; 2 B Strong & Gyp 97.7; 3 G Ryder & Max 97.

Open/maiden: 1 G Denize & Spring 98.5; 2 B Strong & Gyp 97.7; 3 G Ryder & Max 97.

Inter man/inter dog: 1 R Hansen & Rose 98; 2 E Ball & Speed 97; 3 D Shaw & Troy 96.1.

Inter man/maiden dog: 1 K Crowe & Brave 93; 2 B Meek & Tui 92; 3 S Wright & Gaye 91.

Maiden man/maiden dog: 1 H McGrammechan & Radar 96; 2 C Nielson & Team 89.5; 3 H McGrammechan & Rowdy 88.5.

Novices: 1 Charlie Ross & Kim 86.5; 2 Sam Cranstone & Pearl 67.5; 3 Joe Smith & Skie 46.5.

• Brenda O'Leary is the publicity officer for the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association's Wanganui Centre.